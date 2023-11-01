PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN: THIS IS Y(OUR) STORY

News provided by

Pacsun

01 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty youth retailer Pacsun is embracing the spirit of togetherness this holiday season, putting its customers, employees and community at the forefront of its Holiday 2023 campaign. Under the theme "This is Y(our) Story," Pacsun's newest campaign and collection are a celebration of the diverse stories and styles that make up its vibrant community, reflecting the brand's ethos of inclusivity, diversity, and giving back. 

PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN
PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN

Pacsun invited its loyal customers, store employees and followers to join in the holiday magic by submitting video entries on social media for a chance to star in the campaign. Their unique community inclusive of local students, musicians, artists, teachers, and more eagerly shared what Pacsun meant to them and elaborated on their desire to be featured. Thousands of entries flooded in, and 29 entrants were selected to take part in the brand's campaign and video, bringing their individual stories to life.

Pacsun's holiday collection showcases fresh apparel that accentuates the coolest winter trends and wardrobe essentials. The versatile range of styles covers everyday, casual styles and elevated looks to satisfy both cozy nights in and dressed-up festivities. Among the new women's arrivals are relaxed baggy denim, cargo pants, and matching sweat sets along with velvet, satin, and sparkly statement pieces. Men's new arrivals will include best-selling cargo pants across a range of fits and expand on a range of on-trend baggy denim with new washes and iconic details. Pacsun will continue to excite and delight him with seasonal novelty for the holiday season with textured knit sweaters and iconic outerwear complemented by strong graphic tees and fleece. With a continued commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the collection is available in a wide variety of sizes, starting as low as $17.95, and offered in-store and online.

Pacsun's commitment to supporting Los Angeles youth extends beyond the traditional holiday season through its philanthropic initiative, PacCares, and partnerships with the LA Rams and LAFC, and beyond. PacCares enables customers to contribute to charitable organizations that Pacsun supports like Stem to the Future, Legal Defense Fund, Girl Up, and Born this Way Foundation with each purchase. In collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams, Pacsun has donated $3 million worth of clothing to students in need, participated in the LA Rams Night For Wishes Fashion Show benefiting Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, and plans to provide washer and dryer units to local schools in 2024 through the Loads of Love initiative. Additionally, Pacsun and LAFC, in partnership with the Bresee Youth Center, have supported local students with necessary apparel and supplies, including initiatives like Mock Interview Day, Youth Leadership Program celebrations, and the Annual Bresee Backpack Distribution Day.

"At Pacsun, we value community and inclusivity and believe it's important to stay closely connected with our audience," said Pacsun CEO Brie Olson. "This year, we've united our community in a special way, providing the platform to authentically represent Pacsun in the Holiday 2023 campaign."

Campaign images and video can be downloaded HERE

SOURCE Pacsun

Also from this source

PACSUN MAKES FORMULA 1® DEBUT WITH FASHION ACTIVATION IN AUSTIN FOR THE FORMULA 1 LENOVO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2023

PACSUN MAKES FORMULA 1® DEBUT WITH FASHION ACTIVATION IN AUSTIN FOR THE FORMULA 1 LENOVO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2023

Pacsun took the wheel at the FORMULA 1 LENOVO UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2023, with its pop-up shop located at the track in Austin for an engaging...
PACSUN AND LOS ANGELES RAMS CELEBRATE THEIR JOINT COMMUNITY MISSION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH WITH AN EXCLUSIVE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE

PACSUN AND LOS ANGELES RAMS CELEBRATE THEIR JOINT COMMUNITY MISSION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH WITH AN EXCLUSIVE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE

Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams engaged celebrities, influencers and creators this week to celebrate and give back to their community . The premier...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.