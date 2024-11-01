PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS TRANSITIONAL FASHION FEATURING LATEST GEN Z TRENDS IN 2024 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' CAMPAIGN

For women , Pacsun breathes new life to transitional fashion with unique detailing and new silhouettes for the cooler months. Pacsun's top-selling baggy denim remains a standout, with the Casey Low Rise Baggy Jean driving the loose-fit trend. While medium to dark washes with tinted denim are gaining momentum, the viral Pacsun Low Rise Astrid Jean , a TikTok sensation, remain's the brand's best-seller. Mini skirts also shine this season, featuring anticipated novelty fabrics and details like faux leather and bows, perfect for pairing with tall boots and sweaters.

Pacsun is also bringing back the "going out" top, revamped with modern touches including lace and bow accents, off shoulder styles, and eye-catching leopard prints, ready to elevate weekend looks through New Year's Eve. For cozy at-home moments, the pajama-inspired boxer shorts and pants trend are moving into fall and winter with stripes, mini plaids, and bold patterns on oversized flannels and sweaters, rounding out Pacsun's exciting women's holiday offerings.

"At Pacsun, we're all about creating moments that resonate with our community, and this holiday season, we've curated collections that capture the excitement of returning home, celebrations, and reconnecting with loved ones," said Abbie Hutzler Divisional Merchandise Manager. "From exclusive styles and thoughtful gifting options to standout fashion trends, we're proud to offer something for everyone, making the holiday season as memorable as possible."

On the men's side , Pacsun is leveling up with new denim, graphic tees, fleece, and outerwear. From new cargos and carpenters to washed solids and camo fleece pants, relaxed and loose-fit pants are dominating men's fashion this Fall and Winter. As always, Pacsun's iconic graphic tees will lead the charge, featuring exclusive drops from the Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix Collection, Ford, and The Met, in addition to dedicated merch from artists like Metro Boomin, Post Malone and others.

To top off the festive season, cozy sweaters layer perfectly under new trendy fleece zips, puffers, canvas jackets, and denim gas jackets, bringing a stylish edge to men's dressed up holiday looks.

"This fall and winter, Pacsun is focusing on men's styles that feel fresh and align with seasonal trends paired with our best-selling pieces from standout brand partners," said Kevin Rider, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "Our new arrivals help our community express their style and make every moment of the season their own."

Holiday gifting is made easy at Pacsun with exciting promotions throughout November leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and a curated selection of gift sets and accessories for everyone on your list. This year, Pacsun introduces Beverly & Beck beauty sets, perfect for stocking stuffers. Accessories also take the spotlight with exclusive New Era styles and official camo and corduroy MLB styles for the sports fans. On the footwear front, discover top picks from Birkenstocks, New Balance, Asics, Reebok, and Converse. Check off your holiday gift lists with special savings on jeans, pants, hoodies, sweatshirts, graphic tees, and more.

Whether heading home for holidays or making special plans with friends and family, explore all the latest men's and women's fashion trends of the season at www.Pacsun.com , now through the new year.

