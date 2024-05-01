PACSUN HITS LAS VEGAS FOR UFC 300 WITH EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE DROP AND ON-SITE PRESENCE

To start off the weekend, Pacsun presented its fighter-inspired collection and other evergreen UFC styles poolside at Encore Beach Club, where it transformed the pool bar into a Pacsun shop, and custom menus enabled guests to order merchandise from their VIP daybeds and cabanas. For the evening festivities, the brand activated inside XS Nightclub. Fans gravitated towards a custom event-only Wynn Las Vegas UFC tee while Wynn employees were outfitted in this item and other pieces from the collection all weekend. Following the main event on Saturday, a dedicated Pacsun buildout provided an immersive experience featuring branded activations, a step and repeat, and more.

UFC athlete Michael Chandler stopped by Pacun's weekend activations and met with fans as they interacted with the brand leading up to and after the highly anticipated announcement of Chandler's fight with Conor McGregor. Pacsun also welcomed renowned UFC fighter Marlon Chito Vera to its event at Encore Beach Club on Saturday morning ahead of the big night.

"It was fantastic to be back at Wynn Las Vegas and experience the electric atmosphere in Vegas this past weekend," said Richard Cox, vice president of men's merchandising and global partnerships at Pacsun. "Witnessing UFC fans engage with Pacsun in-person and proudly wear our shirts to the main event was rewarding. Sports are a significant pillar for Pacsun, and we're excited to continue expanding our presence within UFC and major sports leagues."

UFC has become a cornerstone brand for Pacsun, positioning itself as one of the top-selling brands in Q4 of 2023. Pacsun's explosive debut Fall 2023 UFC launch sold out within three weeks and its subsequent holiday drop, featuring the top UFC names, achieved nearly 100 percent sell-through. The holiday collection's highlight was a signing event with Michael Chandler, drawing in the brand's largest in-store crowd at the NYC Soho flagship store. Unlike most professional sports apparel options, Pacsun offers affordable, high-quality UFC merchandise, widely accessible to fans nationwide.

"Pacsun has proven to be a valuable retail destination, resonating deeply with our fans," said Jessica Shamoon, director of licensing at UFC. "In under a year since UFC's debut at Pacsun, we've been thrilled by the rapid growth and success, surpassing all expectations. We are excited for what's ahead as we continue this partnership with Pacsun and offer a unique opportunity for fans to interact with our brand."

The new capsule features oversized premium tees with event-specific branding and classic UFC logos as well as designated styles for the fighters who appeared on the card: Alex Pereira, Weili Zhang, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliviera, and Bo Nickal. The tailored women's assortment includes UFC boxy tees, timeless fitted tank tops, and zip ups with clean designs. The new pieces are priced as low as $25 and range to $50 with an array of sizes and fits to personalize your style.

Pacsun continues to inspire fans to boldly embrace their passions, seamlessly blending sports culture with fashion, empowering individuals to express themselves authentically. The UFC 300 Collection is available to shop online exclusively at www.Pacsun.com .

