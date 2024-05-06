PACSUN SUITS UP FOR FORMULA 1® IN MIAMI WITH A NEW APPAREL COLLECTION AND INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES

Leading up to the activities, Pacsun hosted a TikTok livestream with notable content creator Madeleine White , unveiling the newest F1® collection. This exclusive preview emphasizes Pacsun's continued efforts to digitally engage with Gen Z, uniting its audience by building anticipation around the race no matter where fans are watching from.

Pacsun hosted an electric Formula 1® party at the Aventura Mall on launch day, featuring a DJ booth, photo opportunities, and the debut of the latest pieces. Throughout the weekend, Pacsun's eye-catching mobile pop-up truck at Smorgasburg Miami drew crowds of over 8k eager to explore the new collection and iconic best-sellers while immersing themselves in the brand experience. Influencers and friends of the brand browsed the new styles at the pop-up while guests gravitated towards the top-selling Formula 1 x PacSun Miami Grand Prix T-Shirt , Specs T-Shirt , and High Neck Tank Top . Renowned celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton delighted fans with on-site jacket signings and an exclusive raffle on Saturday, offering three lucky winners the chance to sport the coveted Jeff Hamilton - Formula 1 & PacSun Full Leather Racing Jacket valued at $600.

Pacsun's impressive presence near the race underscores its strategic focus on sports as a key pillar, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to strengthening connections with sports fans. Pacsun created an unforgettable experience, uniting fans of all ages and backgrounds through the intersection of fashion and sports.

"It was incredible to be a part of the energy and excitement of the Miami Grand Prix," said Richard Cox, Pacsun VP of Men's Merchandising and Global Partnerships. "The community loved the new styles and were intrigued by the branded truck and flocked to check it out. We showed up in a creative way and were able to connect and emphasize our dedication to sports."

The new dual-gender collection features an array of dedicated race styles that capture the aesthetic of Miami with hints of bright colors, palm trees, and the city skyline alongside popular Formula 1® branded pieces. The striking yet wearable apparel and accessories effortlessly showcase race motifs on classic and trending Pacsun silhouettes. F1® cars and logos adorn neutral gray and teal men's long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees, crewnecks, hoodies, sweatpants, swim shorts, cargo shorts, and zip shirts. The sporty women's assortment includes a strappy tank, shorts, ultra-wide pants, hats, cropped tees, a bralette, and more with unique stripe and jacquard detailing.

The new exclusive collection from Pacsun & Formula 1® ranges from $24 to $600 and is available in Pacsun stores nationwide and online at www.Pacsun.com .

Imagery from the event can be accessed here , as well as images of the collection here .

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

