Pacsun Hosted Pacsun Collective Farmer's Market

News provided by

Pacsun

12 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

A Celebration of Community, Creativity, and Collaboration with Local Artisans, Vendors & The Pacsun Collective Members in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the heels of the launch of The Pacsun Collective last week, Pacsun proudly hosted The Pacsun Collective Farmer's Market, a unique event that united the community and local vendors to honor the spirit of creativity and collaboration. Taking place on Friday, February 9th, at its Downtown Los Angeles Flagship store, the market served as a platform for emerging artists and small businesses, capturing the essence of the collective and Pacsun's newly released Spring/ Summer 2024 campaign.

Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market
Pacsun Collective Market Pacsun Collective Market Pacsun Collective Market Pacsun Collective Market

Going beyond the conventional shopping experience, The Pacsun Collective Farmer's Market put a spotlight on local talent and entrepreneurship. Guests were treated to complementary goods from a variety of Los Angeles-based vendors, including fresh fruit by Sorella Collective, plants from Mossy Homie, refreshing juices by In Season Juice, delicious baked goods from Moonbird Bakery and eco-friendly candles from Sach Goods. Representatives from each vendor were on-site to share their stories and products, fostering connections between consumers and local businesses. Additionally, the first 200 guests received a complimentary pair of Reeboks, courtesy of an exclusive airstream activation - a token from one of Pacsun's long standing brand partners.

Throughout the morning, attendees were serenaded by live music from the talented musician Ivanna, who coincidentally recently released her new single "Never Know" on the same day, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the market. Guests also had the opportunity to browse a curated selection of vintage clothing from GOAT VINTAGE and explore Pacsun's Denim build-out, featuring key viral styles from the seasonal collection.

Revealed at the event was a stunning mural commissioned by California based artist Steffi Tsai. The floral mural, adorned with the inspiring message "Create The Things You Wish Existed," beautifully tied in with The Pacsun Collective branding and will be displayed in a DTLA marketing window throughout the season.

"At Pacsun, our mission is to inspire the next generation of youth by building community, particularly at the intersection of fashion, art and music, in innovative and collaborative ways," said Tyler MacDonald, Associate Director of Brands at Pacsun. "The Pacsun Collective Market was truly a tangible celebration of The Pacsun Collection, while providing support for the growth of small businesses and artists in our community, memorializing their passions."

All the vendors and talent involved in the campaign are recognized members of The Pacsun Collective, contributing creatively to the Pacsun brand.

Images from the event can be accessed HERE.

SOURCE Pacsun

Also from this source

Pacsun Introduces The Pacsun Collective: Co-creating the Brand's Future with its Community

Pacsun Introduces The Pacsun Collective: Co-creating the Brand's Future with its Community

Pacsun announced the launch of the Pacsun Collective, a groundbreaking initiative that calls upon the brand's community of content creators,...
PACSUN BRINGS F1 COLLECTION TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP WITH POP-UP ACTIVATIONS AROUND THE FORMULA 1® LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

PACSUN BRINGS F1 COLLECTION TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP WITH POP-UP ACTIVATIONS AROUND THE FORMULA 1® LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Pacsun took the fast lane to Las Vegas on its exhilarating F1 tour, with dynamic activations inside Wynn Las Vegas and around the city during the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.