PACSUN INTRODUCES ITS SUN-DRENCHED SWIM STATE OF MIND

The Collection Blends Relaxed Layers, Sun-Faded Prints, and Effortless Swim Style Designed to Move Beyond the Beach

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, brings a softer, more relaxed energy to swim with its Sun-Drenched Swim Collection, designed to move easily from the beach into the rest of the day. Built around long days in the sun and salt-kissed air, the collection features luminous pieces made for long days outdoors and the glow that lingers long after sunset.

Pacsun brings a softer, more relaxed energy to swim with its Sun-Drenched Swim Collection, designed to move easily from the beach into the rest of the day.

Rather than treating swim as a standalone category, the pieces are designed for styling across different settings. String bikinis, triangle tops, and easy one-pieces are styled with crochet cover-ups, flowy skirts, and lightweight layers that transition seamlessly throughout the day. A palette of warm neutrals, earthy tones, and sun-faded prints gives the collection a lived-in, sand-soft feel that reflects the season.

"The goal was to make swim feel more styled but still easy," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "It is about pieces you can throw on over swim, mix into your wardrobe, and wear beyond just the beach. We focused on building a palette and set of textures that feel natural in the sun, so everything works together without feeling overdone. That flexibility makes it feel more aligned with how our customer dresses, where swim becomes part of the outfit rather than something separate."

The Sun-Drenched Swim Collection reflects insights from Pacsun's Youth Report, which captures direct input from Gen Z and Gen Alpha across identity, style, and shopping behaviors. The findings highlight a shift toward individuality and more intentional wardrobe building. For this customer, swim is bought with longevity in mind, styled into repeat outfits and reworked across the season rather than worn once and set aside.

Available now on Pacsun, the Sun-Drenched Swim Collection is ready to shop. Click here to see it come to life.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun