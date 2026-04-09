PACSUN INTRODUCES ITS SWEETHEART SWIM ERA

The Collection Blends Romantic Hues, Soft Details, and Effortless Swim Silhouettes

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, debuts its Sweetheart Swim Collection, a playful nod to summer romance. Drawing from sun-soaked days and golden hour light, the assortment brings together soft details and modern silhouettes for a fresh take on swim.

Pacsun debuts its Sweetheart Swim Collection, a playful nod to summer romance.

The collection, which is designed for beach days, poolside lounging, and everything in between, is defined by a palette of soft pastels, sun-washed neutrals and classic romantic tones like cherry red and blush pink. Featuring a range of silhouettes, ranging from triangle bikinis and underwire tops to one-pieces and coordinated cover-ups, the Sweetheart Swim Collection consists of styles that transition seamlessly beyond the water.

"Swim can often feel either overly minimal or overly trend-driven, and with the Sweetheart Collection, we wanted to strike a more intentional balance," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "The idea of 'sweetheart' comes through in the details, but the foundation was really about construction – fit, proportion, and versatility – so each piece feels as good as it looks and can be styled beyond a single moment. That flexibility was key – creating space for our customer to make the collection their own."

Pacsun's Youth Report, which captures direct insights from Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers across identity, style, and shopping behaviors, highlights a growing emphasis on individuality. Many young consumers prioritize self-expression over trend conformity, blending inspiration from multiple sources to create a personal style. These insights continue to inform Pacsun's approach to product and storytelling, shaping collections like the Sweetheart Swim Collection.

The collection is available now on Pacsun.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun