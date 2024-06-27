Inaugural Capsule by LA Based-Artist Kelly Malka

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the leading destination for Gen Z fashion, is proud to announce the launch of the Pac Artist Network Series, an extension of the Pacsun Collective and a testament to Pacsun's commitment to the arts. This series will feature limited-edition capsule collections designed by emerging artists. The inaugural collaboration features Los Angeles-based artist , known for her vibrant and playful style that captures the essence of her hometown. ATRBUTE, a global talent agency representing leading illustrators and artists, facilitated the connection with Malka.

Pacsun Launches Pac Artist Network Series Inaugural Capsule by LA Based-Artist Kelly Malka Pacsun Launches Pac Artist Network Series Inaugural Capsule by LA Based-Artist Kelly Malka

"The Pacsun Artist Network Series is a celebration of emerging creative talents in fashion and art, which are core pillars of Pacsun," Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun. "Working with artists like Kelly Malka allows us to bring innovative designs to our community and beyond, as an extension of our Pacsun Collective, the community-based creative group that helps to co-create our brand."

Malka's exclusive collection showcases iconic LA landmarks through her distinctive illustrations, bringing a fresh and lively touch to Pacsun's fashion offerings. As a first-generation American, Malka's artistic style is deeply influenced by her Jewish Moroccan heritage, adding a rich cultural dimension to her work. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Pacsun and ATRBUTE on this project," says Malka. "It's an incredible opportunity to share my art with a wider audience and celebrate the beauty of Los Angeles through fashion."

Pacsun's Artist Network Series follows the success of Pacsun's 2024 Festival Campaign, which highlighted young musical talent and their original music, with Pacsun assisting in the creation of music videos for their songs, showcasing their commitment to music as another core brand pillar.

This initiative marks a significant step in connecting artistic talent with the fashion world, offering a unique platform for talented artists to showcase their work and connect with a young, fashion-forward audience. Pacsun is committed to supporting emerging artists and bringing their unique visions to the forefront of fashion, and the series will continue to feature diverse voices from various backgrounds.

Collection imagery and additional assets can be found here.

About Pacsun:

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on , , , and.

About ATRBUTE:

Atrbute is a global talent agency encompassing ATRBUTE, ATRBUTE Studios, and ATRBUTE Labs. We're strategists and artist managers who champion original voices and support artistic endeavors in an ever evolving age of media. We represent creatives, photographers, artists, illustrators, animation studios and directors to partner their work with iconic brands.

About Kelly Malka:

Kelly Malka is an illustrator and designer living and working in Los Angeles. As a first-generation American, her artistic style is informed by the colors, language, tradition and culture absorbed from her strong Jewish Moroccan heritage during summers abroad.

SOURCE Pacsun