PACSUN LAUNCHES PREMIER MEN'S ACTIVE APPAREL LINE A.R.C.

Pacsun is taking a distinctive approach to the activewear category by creating multifunctional, wearable pieces that seamlessly transition from the gym to recovery and relaxation. With an emphasis on accessibility, the intent was to design an initial collection that offers high-quality fabrications and a polished aesthetic while remaining approachable to all. Building on the success of its Women's Active and PAC1980 activewear lines and the opening of its dedicated storefront at the Mall of America in 2023, Pacsun has now set its sights on capturing the enthusiasm of its male audience with a range of active styles.

A.R.C. is the debut collection in Pacsun's curated men's active category, which will house a portfolio of outside brands. Following this initial release, activewear brand Y.I.W.O will add to the assortment with a launch on July 16th.

"The A.R.C. Collection marks a significant milestone for Pacsun as we introduce our first dedicated men's activewear line and look to fill a gap in the market," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising and Design at Pacsun. "The three unique style categories within the collection are designed to reflect the diverse lifestyles of our consumers. Our goal was to create high-quality, versatile pieces that resonate with their evolving lives while remaining accessible to everyone."

The 28-piece collection introduces a youthful, stylish edge to activewear, focusing on the cross-sections of daily life. The A.R.C. assortment features apparel under the three different categories within the name - Active, Recreation, and Comfort.

Active: Designed for high-performance activities and those who are always on the move. The stretch nylon tops and shorts boast perforated details at side panels for added breathability and mobility.

Designed for high-performance activities and those who are always on the move. The stretch nylon tops and shorts boast perforated details at side panels for added breathability and mobility. Recreation: For the everyday occasion and relaxed style. The new nylon cargo pants and a lightly padded vest are cool and casual closet staples.

For the everyday occasion and relaxed style. The new nylon cargo pants and a lightly padded vest are cool and casual closet staples. Comfort: Premium loungewear for maximum ease and comfort. Pigment dye fleece tops feature slant kangaroo pockets with hidden zip closure and eyelets at armholes for breathability. Heavyweight jersey tees are brushed for extreme softness.

Styles across the collection include short sleeve and cut-off tees, run and flight shorts, colorblocked vests, crewnecks, hoodies, pants, and joggers in a range of fabrications from brushed heavyweight fleece, stretch nylons and moisture wicking poly blends. All styles sport HD reflective branding and are available in an array of neutral tones like gray, olive, black, brown, off-white, yellow, and navy.

The A.R.C. Collection is available online exclusively at Pacsun, online and in-stores, on July 12th. The line offers inclusive S-XL sizing and is priced between $29.95 – $74.95.

Product imagery can be downloaded HERE.

