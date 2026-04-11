PACSUN LAUNCHES PS VINTAGE RESALE PROGRAM IN STORES

Now Available in Select Stores, PS Vintage Brings One-of-a-Kind Finds to In-Person Shopping Experience

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is bringing its curated concept, PS Vintage, to select stores, extending the experience beyond its initial online launch and into a physical retail setting. As resale continues to gain momentum and in-person shopping reemerges as a cultural driver, the concept brings a new layer of discovery to the store experience, aligning with Pacsun's continued investment in its physical retail footprint.

Pacsun is bringing its curated concept, PS Vintage, to select stores, extending the experience beyond its initial online launch and into a physical retail setting.

Developed in partnership with SPRINGY, an established authority in online secondhand retail, PS Vintage features thousands of one-of-a-kind, pre-loved pieces, including graphic tees, hoodies, denim, and jackets, curated by size, era, and style. With no two pieces the same, the resale shop arriving in stores gives customers the ability to browse, touch, and try on pieces in real time. Assortments are continuously refreshed, creating a rotating in-store experience designed to drive discovery and repeat visits.

"Vintage shopping has become central to Gen Z's sense of individuality, alongside a growing focus on sustainability and self-expression," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "At the same time, we're seeing renewed interest in intentional, in-person retail. PS Vintage brings these behaviors together, offering discovery, community, and one-of-a-kind product in a way that feels relevant to this generation."

Pacsun's Youth Report, grounded in direct insights from Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, points to a continued shift toward individuality and participatory fashion. Younger audiences are prioritizing unique, self-curated style over mass trends, with resale and vintage emerging as key expressions of that behavior. PS Vintage brings these insights to life in a physical retail environment.

PS Vintage is available in 16 Pacsun store locations at launch, with plans to expand to additional stores.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun