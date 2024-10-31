PACSUN LAUNCHING EXCLUSIVE RARE DNM EDIT COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SELENA GOMEZ'S RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare DNM Edit collection offers signature denim pieces representative of Pacsun's distinct baggy fit and trend-forward styles featuring embellishments and unique detailing in a variety of dark to light washes. For men, the line includes brown, black, blue, and gray denim jeans including classic styles along with carpenter-style accents and studding priced between $80-$95. Matching men's denim gas jackets are also available for $100. Men's sizing includes waist sizes 28W-36W and lengths from 30L-32L, while outerwear is available in sizes S-XL. For women, the low rise and high rise baggy jeans assortment features no-rip classics, patchwork and bow embellishments in sizes 22-34, with a 2" shorter inseam option available for all sizes, along with a denim skirt and jacket set in sizes XS-XL. Each piece reflects Pacsun's commitment to combining fashion with a meaningful cause, aligning with the brand's purpose-driven mission to inspire and uplift youth through impactful initiatives.

This launch follows Pacsun's participation in the second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection, held on October 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. The annual fundraiser, hosted by Selena Gomez, convenes mental health experts, celebrities, advocates, and influencers to raise critical funds for youth mental health. The Rare DNM Edit collection was showcased for the first time at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit, where attendees were given a first look at the designs and gifted select pieces from the collection as part of the evening's celebration. Pacsun's sponsorship and continued partnership with the Rare Impact Fund underscores the brand's commitment to supporting mental health initiatives and advocating for young people.

"At Pacsun, we believe fashion can be a force for good," said Brie Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Partnering with the Rare Impact Fund has allowed us to emphasize our dedication to meaningful causes, and also provide our customers with a way to support youth mental health. The Rare DNM Edit collection is a reflection of this commitment, and proceeds from the collection will contribute directly to expanding national mental health resources."

Pacsun will donate 10% of the sales of the denim line to the Rare Impact Fund. The Rare Impact Fund currently supports 26 mental health organizations across five continents, reaching an annual average of 1 million young people.

"We are incredibly grateful for Pacsun's partnership and support of the Rare Impact Fund through the launch of the Rare DNM Edit collection," said Elyse Cohen, EVP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty and President of the Rare Impact Fund. "Their partnership will help us to continue to provide essential funding for our global cohort of youth mental health organizations, who are on the ground offering lifesaving tools and resources to over one million young people annually."

The second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection was a resounding success, raising significant funds for youth mental health and generating widespread awareness on the youth mental health crisis and the much-needed financial support for mental health. Pacsun is honored to continue its support of the Rare Impact Fund with the release of the Rare DNM Edit collection.

The Rare DNM Edit collection will be available November 1, 2024, both online at Pacsun.com and in stores nationwide. Images of the collection and from the event can be accessed here .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok , Instagram , X , Facebook and YouTube .

About Rare Impact Fund

Founded by Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund aims to expand access to mental health services and resources for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund is raising $100M to support direct service organizations focused on strengthening mental health services and education for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, please visit rareimpactfund.org .

SOURCE Pacsun