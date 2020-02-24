PacSun Opens Bicoastal Landmark Stores in Downtown Los Angeles and New York City

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind retail move, PacSun announces the opening of bicoastal landmark stores in Los Angeles and New York City. Each retail space will channel the energy, history, and native talent of its locale, while working together to amplify PacSun's core values of a lifestyle brand, curating relevant brands and style from youth culture.

"While the evolving retail environment dictates many brands to reduce the number of their physical locations, it is equally as important for PacSun to invest in new physical spaces to give our customers the experiences that they want from the brand," says PacSun President Alfred Chang.

The recently opened LA store has 5,000 square feet of space, referencing Downtown LA's ongoing renaissance. New York's 8,000 square foot boutique will be located in an historic Soho storefront, slated to open on March 2.

"Soho NY and Downtown LA are epicenters of fashion and art," says Chief Merchandising Officer Brie Olson. "We want to honor each city's energy by bringing the best of PacSun's design, exclusive offerings, and creative experiences straight to the source."

Besides selling exclusive PacSun collaborations – including upcoming lines with Playboy and Fear Of God Essentials – these landmark stores will have a dedicated "White Space" for a revolving flow of pop-up shops, workshops, performances, panels, and exhibits that brands and influencers will curate on a bi-monthly basis. Interactive video screens will search and showcase PacSun's many collections, while the Los Angeles location features a dedicated denim room with 40 different denim styles.

"Our customers are young and informed," says Chang. "Of course, digital connection is critical for our shoppers, but above convenience, PacSun fans crave community, and they use personal style and real-life experiences to help create theirs. We will continue to invest in strategic physical spaces – as well as innovations within the digital space – to provide our customers the forum for that community. Our aim is to bring the best of PacSun and the most exciting global trends and brands together in our landmark stores and digital platforms."

