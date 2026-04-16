PACSUN PARTNERS WITH HAWAIIAN TROPIC ON A GOLDEN HOUR SUMMER COLLECTION

Hawaiian Tropic's Heritage of Sun-Kissed Beauty Meets Pacsun's Take on Summer Dressing

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer around the corner, two iconic brands have come together once again to capture the feeling of the season. Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, teams up with Hawaiian Tropic for their second collaboration, building on a shared vision of summer. The collection pairs a swim-inspired sensibility with ready-to-wear, creating an effortless summer wardrobe designed for moving between moments, from the beach to wherever the day takes you.

Pacsun teams up with Hawaiian Tropic for their second collaboration, building on a shared vision of summer.

The 11-piece collection spans apparel and swim, ranging from tanks and shorts to other lightweight layers. Flowy cover-ups, open-back silhouettes, and a maxi skirt introduce a wearable, beachy feel, while soft textures, easy drape, and sun-drenched finishes evoke warm afternoons and beautiful summer sunsets. Thoughtfully made for every sunshine moment, from quick getaways to leisurely afternoons soaking up the sun, the assortment is priced from $29 to $60.

"The response to our first collection with Pacsun was incredible, and we're excited to partner again this year on a new line of apparel and swimwear," said Shaylin Winterer, Senior Brand Manager at Hawaiian Tropic. "We set out to capture the essence of summer with wearable pieces that are light, flowy, and beautiful, inspired by that golden-hour glow. Each piece was designed to move seamlessly with our consumer, from one sun-kissed moment to the next."

Within the collection, pieces are styled across settings, carrying a coastal sensibility that extends well beyond the beach. Hibiscus prints, warm tones, and sunset motifs appear throughout, grounded in a vibrant, on-trend palette that reflects the glow that lingers long after the sun has set.

The collection is available exclusively at Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Hawaiian Tropic

For over 50 years, Hawaiian Tropic has been inspiring consumers to embrace the goodness of the sun by creating sensorial suncare products that nourish and protect your skin. From our signature scents to the skin-loving ingredients infused in our products, we develop suncare that helps reveal the most beautiful, glowing version of yourself. The Hawaiian Tropic portfolio of products includes the iconic Hawaiian Tropic Dark Tanning Oil, Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch, Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration, and Hawaiian Tropic After-Sun, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.hawaiiantropic.com and follow Hawaiian Tropic on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Press Contacts

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SOURCE Pacsun