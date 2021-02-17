Pacsun Partners With Style And Beauty Icon Emma Chamberlain For 2021 Spring Brand Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pacsun announced its 2021 Spring Brand Campaign, inspired by the idea of self-reflection and setting intentions for the coming year, featuring coveted YouTuber and Fashion Icon, Emma Chamberlain. The campaign is set in an ethereal dreamscape, where a diverse cast of young people explore an optimistic vision of the future. Drawing inspiration from nature, music and local artists, the campaign was created by Pacsun's LA based design and merchant teams. As we collectively learn to navigate the challenges of the past year, Pacsun aims to provide a light, calm and creative atmosphere that encourages the prioritization of mental health and well-being for its community of young people around the country.

(PRNewsfoto/PacSun) (PRNewsfoto/PacSun)

"Emma Chamberlain is one of the most authentic and influential voices in fashion of her generation," says Brie Olson, Chief Brand Officer for Pacsun. "Our Spring 2021 campaign is inspired by the idea of bringing our self-reflections of the past year into an optimistic lens for the future, so as a talent who is so deeply connected to her audience, Emma was the perfect choice to collaborate with. She also grew up shopping at Pacsun, so it feels natural to have her as part of our brand family."

Pacsun is encouraging customers to join in on this self-reflection journey by asking them to take mirror photos and write realizations about themselves, the world, and intentions for 2021 to share on social media as part of the #InMyPac Spring Campaign. This concept will further be amplified in all of the retailers' 400 stores via window displays, in dressing rooms and on Pacsun social media with a VR lens launching on Snapchat in March.

"I'm just ready to really go into 2021 strong," said Chamberlain. "I feel like the biggest thing I'm trying to do is just be easier on myself in general and not be as judgmental of myself and be forgiving of myself. I think that I spent a lot of time analyzing myself last year, so this year, I want to kind of let go of that a little bit."

Pacsun cast additional young influencers and models to join Emma in the campaign, all of whom have been candid about their mental health including Charlotte D'Alessio, Bryce Anderson, Herzen Clerge, Mathieu Simoneau, Sydney Graham and Nara Aziza. Emma will also participate in an upcoming episode of Pacsun's weekly Instagram Live and IGTV series PacTalks on April 16th, where she will discuss her experience with mental health timed to National Stress Awareness Day. PacTalks is part of PacCares, a philanthropic initiative created by Pacsun which is dedicated to the health and well-being of young people.

The partnership between the retailer and the 2021 Internet style icon comes full circle for Emma as she has been a longtime fan of Pacsun and is now the face of one of its biggest brand campaigns of the year. "I grew up wearing Pacsun. I love the brands that they put all in one place. I would go in there to find what was cool at the time, and it is still the perfect spot for finding what's cool right now. The prices are affordable, the sizing is inclusive, it's just been here [in my heart] for a really long time."

The collection curates the best of brands as well as the Pacsun label, to speak to the spirit and energy of 2021 and a new chapter. Colors are inspired by nature's Spring pastels, like pistachio, violet and apricot, and infused with neon accents and new neutrals. Pacsun's California lifestyle is felt in the energy of the offerings - relaxed, on-trend looks and an emphasis on comfort and individuality. The collection will showcase top trends for women - including indigo denim and a new Playboy tennis inspired prep capsule, for men - including nylon cargoes, active shorts and crew neck hoodies, as well as unisex styles - dressing without boundaries with graphic tees, oversized fleeces, and much more. New pieces and some of Emma's favorite styles are Pacsun's Pac Tie Dye Sweatshorts she's featured in in the campaign image above as well as the Pacsun Classic Crew Neck Sweatshirt she's wearing in the campaign image below.

Visit www.pacsun.com for more information and https://www.pacsun.com/emma-chamberlain/ to discover the campaign.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles.

ABOUT EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

Emma Chamberlain is an internet phenomenon, YouTube star, award winning podcast host, global brand ambassador and CEO with a combined social media following of more than 30 million. The Los Angeles-based comedian posts hilarious vlogs on her channel, never taking herself too seriously. Her authenticity and candor has also landed her the cover of Cosmopolitan and Allure Magazines as well as The New York Times and she has appeared in W, Forbes, The Atlantic, Nylon, Vogue and Marie Claire to name a few. The New York Times wrote, "Emma Chamberlain, 18, is the funniest person on YouTube." W Magazine wrote that she is "the most interesting girl on YouTube," and Time Magazine included her in their 2019 list of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet as well as the Time Magazine 100 Next List. Emma also landed on Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2020 for social media.

Chamberlain has always had a love for fashion and in 2019 became a "friend of the house" for fashion brand Louis Vuitton, attending the brand's prestigious Paris Fashion Week show and creating content connecting new generations with the iconic Louis Vuitton brand. In 2021 she became the newest talent and brand ambassador for Pacsun's Spring/Summer 21 collection, a brand she has worn and been a fan of her whole life growing up in California. In 2021 she also added a new title to her resume, creative director and brand ambassador for Bad Habit skincare, a vegan and cruelty free skincare line derived from purposeful ingredients without the use of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil or formaldehydes.

Adding the title of founder and CEO of Chamberlain Coffee in 2019 was a passion project for Emma. Her love for coffee is undeniable and she took an everyday hobby and turned it into an online business bringing high quality, organic, sustainably sourced coffee beans straight to your door. The line has grown since inception and now offers beans, steepable bags as well as all things coffee straight to consumers.

In addition to her fashion, entrepreneurship and social media presence Emma is also an author, releasing her first book, The Ideal Planner in 2020. She resides in California with her 2 cats Frankie and Declan.

SOURCE PacSun

Related Links

https://www.pacsun.com

