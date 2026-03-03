PACSUN REIMAGINES SPRING/SUMMER 2026 SWIMWEAR THROUGH GEN Z-LED CO-CREATION

Creators Inform Fit and Styling Ahead of Spring Break Travel Season

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Spring Break travel season, Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, brought Gen Z collaborators to Harbour Island, Bahamas to help inform Spring/Summer 2026 swimwear releases. Through hands-on fit sessions and styling workshops, creators provided real-time feedback to help shape new and upcoming swimwear, ensuring it aligns with Gen Z preferences and trends.

The brand convened ten influential creators – Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Maru Lee, Riley Saurage, Lean Ortiz, Lexi Learman, Ana Learman, Beca Oliviera, Nicolette Durazzo, and Pressley Hosbach – as part of its ongoing commitment to co-creation. Collaborators had the opportunity to showcase their personal style, bringing fresh, authentic perspectives to swimwear launches coming throughout the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Content from the Harbour Island trip has already generated more than 11 million impressions and 1.3 million engagements, reaching over 8.5 million and continuing to grow. These results underscore the cultural impact and scale of Pacsun's co-creation model.

"For Pacsun, co-creation and community are at the heart of everything we do, and swim is one of our most exciting and culturally relevant categories," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Bringing these Gen Z creators to Harbour Island was an inspiring way to see how they interpret our pieces and engage with the community. Their feedback during fit sessions and styling workshops has helped shape our swim releases, and experiences like this allow us to create pieces that feel authentic and reflect the way our community lives, travels, and expresses individual style."

In addition to creative sessions and campaign content capture, collaborators spent time engaging with the local community during a visit to Harbour Island Green School, where they learned more about Bahamian culture and supported students in preparing costumes for an upcoming school play. As part of the visit, Pacsun donated apparel from its dedicated children's line, Pacsun Kids, to support the school community.

Pacsun's swimwear is designed to be stylish and versatile for every beach and travel moment, from sun-soaked mornings to boardwalk afternoons. Pieces include mix-and-match bikinis, modern one-piece silhouettes, and elevated cover-ups, making it easy to create fresh looks for any summer adventure.

New swimwear is available now exclusively on Pacsun, with additional pieces dropping throughout the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

