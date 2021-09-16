Pacsun Releases Anticipated Hyped Drop Of A$AP Worldwide Collab With Vans

"Vans slip on's are classics - was cool to put my own spin on a shoe that I have always loved. These fit wit [with] everything," said Rocky.

"It is truly inspiring watching Rocky use his fashion sense to put his own spin on a brand with so much heritage," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "As a longtime partner of Pacsun to now Guest Artistic Director, it has been a real pleasure collaborating to give our customers and his fans the opportunity to purchase his merchandise at Pacsun."

The launch of this release is special as both styles come in black and white with embroidered flame designed by Rocky. As this was also featured in the first drop, it shows Rocky's continued expression to try new things while still staying nostalgic. The Classic Slip-On is priced at $80 and consumers can also purchase today the Slip-On Mule for $75.

Rocky continues to be a voice for Pacsun designing upcoming partnerships that will continue to resonate with his core consumer. His fashion alignment with the brand will show up in future drops as the brand continues to partner with Rocky to bring new innovative styles to market in other categories including activewear and luxury car merchandise to be announced.

https://www.pacsun.com/asap-rocky/

About Pacsun: Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, we've partnered with the best brands – including North Face, Adidas, Champion, Vans, Fear of God, Playboy, Guess and J. Galt – to constantly offer curated collections, rare products and collaborations. The company has 375 stores nationwide with multiple new store locations opening in 2021.

Visit: www.pacsun.com

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66

