Pacsun Reveals Adventure Experience theme for its Pre-Fall 2021 Campaign, featuring TikTok Star Jules LeBlanc

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun unveiled its Pre-Fall 2021 campaign featuring TikTok Star, Actress and Singer Jules LeBlanc and by highlighting top back-to-school styles and the season's must-haves. Pacsun teamed up with the rising, multi-talented star who has 19MM followers on TikTok alone, as a continuation of its partnership with emerging talent, coming off the heels of fellow YouTuber and Fashion Icon Emma Chamberlain for its Spring 2021 Campaign.

"I shopped at Pacsun when I was younger and still do now, all the time. My sister Hayley even wears my hand-me-downs because their styles are timeless and always on-trend. When I heard that I was going to be part of the Pre-Fall Campaign, I was like 'this is insane,' especially getting to follow in Emma Chamberlain's footsteps, who happens to be one of my fashion icons," said Jules. "I am just so happy to be here. It's full circle."

Pacsun is making this Pre-Fall 2021 collection memorable with new styles from Pacsun's best-selling category, denim, which is on an upward trend currently in the market and selling out to consumers, such as the super popular Pacsun boyfriend jeans, all new high rise straight vintage, Dad fit and 90's inspired, along with Fleece, LA Hearts Active and Gender-Neutral items for everyday looks for everyone.

The campaign was shot and launched in Zion National Park in Utah, and the theme of escapism and hitting the road will continue to be highlighted through the season by Pacsun's community, including store teams and consumers, through in-store activations and installations and social media efforts.

"After a trying year, our hope with this campaign is to bring a little light and promote a focus on wellbeing and reconnection," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "We wanted to take our consumers on a journey and give them an escape as adventure travel is at the top of most Gen Zers to do list and we want to be with them on this journey."

In times of uncertainty, engaging Gen Z is important to the industry's comeback as a whole. The travel industry is even reporting that 65% ranked travel as the most important way for Gen Z to spend their money. When planning travel experiences for themselves, Gen Z wants to have travel adventures and experiences like their friends due to their ongoing and consistent connection on social media. These young travelers are leaning on brands to connect with them via their social media. Pacsun plans to respond to this need and connect with them through Instagram and TikTok specifically.

Pacsun will curate a Neighborhood Guide Instagram series to allow consumers to share a more personal experience that involves a community connection. The Gen Z retailer wants to virtually share fun and safe things to do in unique locations with the launch of Pacsun's "5 Things To Do In: blank ." content series. Pacsun will also inspire consumers to live and show their best life while in Pacsun Fall Denim, using the hashtag #Pacdenim and the launch of "Get Your blank On" social initiative, which will be led by Jules. In addition, the brand has planned for a Snapchat activation to accompany the adventure experience through Zion. This activation will allow consumers to engage virtually and shop.

Jules will also host a Shopping Live experience on Pacsun.com, showcasing all new Pre-Fall offerings from Pacsun with the option for viewers to purchase directly from the video. There will be a shop up feature to buy. Pacsun, who is heavily leaning on TikTok and engaging Jules as the new face of the campaign is excited to amplify this partnership also on TikTok through the partnership with Jules. It is a great alignment for Pacsun and Jules who has 19+ million followers on the platform. Pacsun has also experienced exponential growth on TikTok this year, currently with 1.2M followers, and targets a total of 2 million follower growth on the platform by the end of the year.

Jules' will also be partnering with Pacsun and Spotify to make music selections for a personalized playlist. The curated Spotify Playlist will feature her favorite back-to-school hits and nostalgic jams that followers can download directly from social media. The playlist will also be broadcasted in Pacsun retail locations nationwide for shoppers to enjoy.

As Pacsun is continuing to find innovative ways to connect and customize with their consumer and marking digital firsts in their demographic, this initiative will give the brand the ability to continue to broaden its consumer's engagement on TikTok with music. Choosing Jules to go viral with the brand shows how Pacsun is smartly taking advantage of the TikTok phenomenon, partnering with new talent, and building entertaining content to consistently draw users in to engage with the brand.

