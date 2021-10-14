Pacsun Supports Los Angeles Rams Community Efforts with 2021 Season Partnership

The strategic partnership is centered around support of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, which manages 19 LA Unified Schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights. To kick off the community efforts, Pacsun will donate $1 million at the retail level to the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools for 20,000 units of clothing which will be provided to students who attend Partnership schools in these historically under-resourced communities.

"With our roots in Southern California, it is a privilege to partner again with the Los Angeles Rams on joint community efforts that will support local youth, who are truly the heart of Pacsun," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun.

"Through this incredible partnership with Pacsun, we are excited to bring this unique support to the 14,000 LAUSD students served by the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights," said Molly Higgins, VP of Community Affairs and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "As we look to emerge from the pandemic, we know that it's going to take a team effort and we are proud to be able to align our partners at Pacsun with our partners at Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to support communities that need us most."

"The Partnership for LA Schools is grateful for the continued support of the Los Angeles Rams and excited to embark on this new journey with Pacsun and the Rams," said Ryan Smith, Chief External Officer of the Partnership. "Following a period in which the pandemic made it challenging for young people to find a sense of joy and community, we are delighted by this donation of clothing that will be a welcome surprise for our students."

Beyond the donation of 20,000 units of clothing to the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, the sponsorship will involve a host of Pacsun's brand partners in creative ways. Pacsun will also work closely with Rams players for a variety of unique digital activations for the Los Angeles community. This will include Rookie styling content, holiday offerings to Rams fans, and more.

The Rams sponsorship is a positive extension of Pacsun's diligence towards youth-generated community efforts, adding to the list of recent partnerships like Lady Gaga's Born this Way Foundation, The Fashion Scholarship Fund, Girl Up and STEM to the Future.

The Partnership for Los Angeles Schools is an independent non-profit that has worked with the Los Angeles Unified School District since 2007 to manage and support historically under-resourced public schools. The Partnership began with 10 schools and is currently managing 19 LA Unified primary and secondary schools serving 14,200 students in the LA communities of Boyle Heights, South LA and Watts. As an "in-district partner" to LA Unified, the Partnership is uniquely positioned to work within the traditional public school system to support teachers and other school staff to remove barriers to enable academic success for all students. The Partnership works hard to close opportunity and achievement gaps in their 19 schools and in all LA Unified schools. They also advocate for educational and resource equity for high-need schools in LA and beyond.

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

