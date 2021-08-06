Pacsun To Debut First Live Shopping Event From NYC Soho Flagship Store With Exclusive Shoe Drop From Guest Artistic Director A$AP Rocky

Over the past year, Pacsun has elevated the fashion and shopping experience of its community, at home and beyond, by providing users with virtual try-on experiences via Snapchat, initiatives on TikTok, and creators shoppable posts on Instagram.

Thousands of customers signed up to watch the first-ever live stream in less than 24 hours. The event will allow shoppers around the world to get a first look, in real time, at Pacsun's newest drop from A$AP worldwide and Vans. This event will allow fans to engage in the conversation, as viewers will be able to comment and ask questions before shopping for sneakers, in a truly interactive environment.

The launch of the live shopping event comes on the heels of the brand's popular exponential growth across social media platforms, including being a leading youth retailer on TikTok where they have recently surpassed 1.3 million followers and used the platform to release the short film directed by A$AP Rocky and Aisultan Seitov, created by his love for the comedy films 'Richie Rich' and 'Blank Check' that both debuted in 1994. The film features Vans reflective shoe and a new unreleased song from Rocky which was inspired by the collection.

"Pacsun is dedicated to transforming the ecommerce shopping experience and offering our customers innovative and entertaining online experiences, as seen in our partnerships with Tik Tok, Snapchat, Roblox, and most recently, Bambuser.

Today, Pacsun is proud to be launching our first-ever Live Stream event in our Soho store in NYC, where shoppers around the world will get a first look, real time, at our newest drop from A$AP worldwide and Vans. This much anticipated drop, curated by our Guest Creative Director, A$AP Rocky, on a live stream platform with Bambuser, provides an engaging opportunity for viewers to comment, ask questions, and shop the drop first. We are pleased to be partnering with Bambuser, who provides invaluable expertise to help accelerate our mission to engage Gen Z in new and disruptive ways." said President Brieane Olson.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Pacsun and powering this impressive, bi-coastal, multifaceted roll out. Pacsun is proving themselves to be a truly innovative company, and the way they are embracing live video shopping is a perfect demonstration of how the technology can be used to go beyond just connecting with digital audiences, and instead, really offering them an in store-style experience from wherever they are." said Sophie Abrahamsson Chief Commercial Officer of Bambuser.

