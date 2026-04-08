PACSUN TURNS UP THE VOLUME ON FESTIVAL STYLE

A New Festival Assortment Blends Playful Nostalgia, Effortless Styling, and Music-Driven Influence for a Season Defined by Self-Expression

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty retailer rooted in youth culture, is entering festival season with a refined point of view on style at the intersection of music and fashion. The all-new festival collection reflects the growing influence of music, individuality, and versatility in youth fashion, spanning tops, skirts, dresses, denim, and accessories designed for styling flexibility and repeat wear.

Pacsun's all-new festival collection reflects the growing influence of music, individuality, and versatility in youth fashion, spanning tops, skirts, dresses, denim, and accessories designed for styling flexibility and repeat wear.

Built for long days, shifting environments, and real wearability, the assortment reflects a move toward more personal, expressive dressing, informed by insights from Pacsun's Youth Report. Vintage-inspired denim, relaxed silhouettes, and lightweight layers are paired with corset tops, tanks, and graphic tees, blending nostalgic references with modern styling while balancing statement dressing with comfort and versatility.

"Our approach to the latest festival assortment was directly informed by this shift toward more personal and intentional style," said Abbie Hutzler, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Pacsun. "Instead of designing toward a single trend or aesthetic, the focus was on creating pieces that feel adaptable and easy to style in different ways. Festival dressing today is less about a one-time look and more about building something that reflects individual perspective, with versatility across different moments. We wanted the assortment to feel expressive but still grounded in comfort and wearability, so customers can move through the day and make the look their own."

Further insights from Pacsun's Youth Report highlight music as a primary driver of identity for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, with influence extending beyond listening habits into personal style and self-expression. This shift is shaping a more selective approach to trend adoption, with consumers favoring pieces that align with individual style and support repeat wear.

The festival assortment is available exclusively at Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun