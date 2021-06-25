Pacsun Unveils Kendall & Kylie Exclusive Collection in Celebration of the Upcoming 10 Year Anniversary

"As we approach the ten year anniversary of the Pacsun Kendall & Kylie collection, it has been incredible to reflect on the evolution of the collections. We have been so fortunate to partner with Kendall and Kylie throughout their development into talented young women. We feel our customers have grown wonderfully with each season as well" adds Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

