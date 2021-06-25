Pacsun Unveils Kendall & Kylie Exclusive Collection in Celebration of the Upcoming 10 Year Anniversary
Jun 25, 2021, 10:00 ET
ANAHEIM, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is excited to release the "Kendall & Kylie's Exclusive Collection" as the 10 year anniversary celebration approaches. For almost a decade now, Pacsun and the Kendall and Kylie brand have been collaborating on apparel that speaks to the girl's fashion evolution while remaining true to their own sense of style. The collection will go live on Pacsun's website on July 8th.
"We love the seasonal transition into Spring/Summer. We wanted to honor the change by including neutral tones and softly adding brighter colors as well. Of course as the weather heats up we wanted the collection to work for those warmer days and nights. We're big fans of 90's dressing and have fun mixing feminine pieces with oversized styles. We thought about the items we love to throw on during the hot Summer days - button downs, big T's or slip on dresses and tanks depending on our mood," said Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
"As we approach the ten year anniversary of the Pacsun Kendall & Kylie collection, it has been incredible to reflect on the evolution of the collections. We have been so fortunate to partner with Kendall and Kylie throughout their development into talented young women. We feel our customers have grown wonderfully with each season as well" adds Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun.
ABOUT PACSUN
Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.
