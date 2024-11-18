Pacsun x F1 x WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO: Premiering at the Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix

An Exclusive First Look at the High-Fashion Collaboration between Pacsun, Formula 1®, and

WILDSIDE.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, a leader in merging the worlds of art, sport, and fashion, continues to push the boundaries of contemporary design with the launch of the Pacsun x Formula 1® x WILDSIDE Collection. This exclusive release debuts ahead of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024, blending the avant-garde artistry of WILDSIDE with the high-performance culture of Formula 1®, for his first Formula 1® collection.

Pacsun x F1 x WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO

By partnering with WILDSIDE, Pacsun continues to provide its community with unprecedented access to world-class design. This collaboration represents the convergence of sport and fashion, further illustrating Pacsun's reach into high-fashion territory.

"At Pacsun, innovation is at the core of everything we do. By leaning into cultural touch points like Formula 1® and collaborating with industry icons such as WILDSIDE, we are able to deliver unique fashion experiences to our community. This collection offers our audience a premiere opportunity to engage with luxury in a way that feels accessible and authentic," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun.

Pacsun x Formula 1® x WILDSIDE Collection combines Pacsun's distinct streetwear influence and the precision and energy of Formula 1® with WILDSIDE's daring approach, offering a collection that redefines high-fashion streetwear. With a focus on menswear, the 21-piece capsule includes a range of apparel, from t-shirts and hoodies, to tech pants and shorts, and pullovers, along with accessories like caps and bucket hats.

The collection, which was previewed for the first time at ComplexCon Las Vegas last weekend, offers a refined selection of styles created with premium materials including jersey knits, brushed French terry, tricot, gabardine, and nylon. Prices range from $50 for tees to $150 for jackets, available in sizes S-XL.

Attendees of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN® SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 will be some of the first to experience this collection, available at the F1 Fan Zone and the official Formula 1® shop at The Venetian, alongside Pacsun's recently launched 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Collection. This collaboration celebrates Pacsun's presence in this space, making its mark at the second Grand Prix in Las Vegas in a big way.

Images of the collection can be accessed HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun