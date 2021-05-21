Pacsun x Fashion Scholarship Fund Announce Winners of its 2021 Gender-Neutral Design Competition

"It is incredible to see the upcoming generation of fashion leaders and their concepts for the future of fashion, that reject gender binaries and promote individuality and freedom of expression. At Pacsun, we are committed to offering innovative gender-neutral collections, and the two winners align perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled and honored to foster their journey and bring their designs to life," says Brieane (Brie) Olson President of Pacsun.

Over the past several months, more than 200 students across FSF Alumni and the Class of 2021 FSF Scholars submitted their designs for an original gender-neutral capsule collection, tapping into creativity, identity, and storytelling. Eight finalists had the opportunity to present their visions earlier this month to a panel of industry leaders and two young designers were officially chosen.

The judging panel included Calyann Barnett (Stylist, Creative Director, and founder of The Shop Miami), Whembley Sewell (Editor-in-Chief, them.), Jérôme LaMaar (Creative Director / Designer and Stylist), Ashley Cimone (co-founder of New York–based design label ASHYA unisex travel accessories), Co-Chief Executive Officer of Pacsun Alfred Chang, VP of Men's Merchandising Richard Cox, and Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund Peter Arnold.

"The FSF received an impressive breadth of gender-neutral design submissions, a reflection of the remarkable and diverse talent in our network of scholarship winners. Ultimately, Allegra Abrams and Oli Perez were selected for presenting highly original, well-executed concepts. We are so grateful to Pacsun for joining us in our mission to create an all-encompassing space that allows for the next generation of fashion talent to showcase their creative visions," said Peter Arnold, Executive Director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Allegra Abrams currently attends the University of Wisconsin - Madison, studying towards a Bachelor of Science in Textiles and Fashion Design, with a minor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, and is a 2021 FSF Virgil Abloh™️ Post-Modern Scholar. Oli Perez attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Fashion Design, and was a 2018 FSF Scholar.

Both designers will work closely throughout the summer with Pacsun's design and product development teams to have their collections developed and manufactured, bringing their co-branded collections to market to be sold at Pacsun stores around the country and through Pacsun.com later this year.

