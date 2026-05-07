Pactum To Showcase Agentic AI Procurement Solutions On Stage with AstraZeneca at Coupa Inspire 2026

Live presentation to highlight how global enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to measurable outcomes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactum, the most advanced agentic AI platform for enterprise procurement execution, will join AstraZeneca on stage at Coupa Inspire 2026 in Las Vegas to present how AI agents are actively transforming procurement from insight to implementation inside a global enterprise environment. As the only procurement technology startup company represented on stage at the event, Pactum's session will feature key decisions, tradeoffs, and lessons learned through the process of utilizing AI procurement agents from AstraZeneca's Lidia Korbel, Procurement Technology & Insights Director, and Kaspar Korjus, Co-Founder and CEO of Pactum.

The session titled "From Insight to Impact: How AstraZeneca Is Changing Procurement with AI Agents," kicks off at 11 AM PT on May 13, 2026, and will offer a practical inside look at how AI agents align procurement requests in real time to improve data quality, policy adherence, and the ability to act on commercial opportunities across large supplier bases. Attendees of the session will see how agents autonomously negotiate within defined governance frameworks while delivering auditable, transparent outcomes that integrate directly into existing software.

"Most organizations are not struggling with procurement strategy, they are struggling with execution capacity," said Kaspar Korjus, Co-Founder and CEO of Pactum. "With AstraZeneca, we are demonstrating a real-world case study where autonomous AI agents have been activated to operate within clear policy enforcement to deliver outcomes that generate tangible business impacts."

"Joining Pactum at Coupa Inspire is a significant opportunity to show how agentic AI is being used to transform daily procurement processes," said Lidia Korbel, Procurement Technology & Insights Director at AstraZeneca. "AI solutions are new and powerful tools that, if used correctly with companies like Pactum, can produce results that we're proud to share with our friends and colleagues at Coupa Inspire."

As part of Pactum's collaboration with Coupa and its industry-wide integration, the company was recently elevated to Platinum Partner status within the Coupa App Marketplace Program. This recognition highlights Pactum's proven ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI tools while enabling customers, like AstraZeneca, to accelerate adoption and achieve measurable ROI. The expanded partnership deepens the integration between Pactum's AI agents and Coupa's enterprise procurement ecosystem, enabling organizations to identify savings opportunities, optimize supplier negotiations, and reduce manual workloads.

"By embedding autonomous AI solutions directly into existing procurement platforms like Coupa, organizations can follow the success AstraZeneca has seen from harnessing AI technology to accelerate adoption and extend procurement execution without adding operational complexity," added Korjus.

For more information and to register for the session, visit: https://pactum.com/coupa-inspire-las-vegas.

For more information about Pactum and its groundbreaking AI-driven negotiation platform, visit www.pactum.com.

About Pactum:

Since 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents that work alongside humans. These trusted agents operate around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale, producing tangible results that are visible in real time. Pactum agents are relied on by over 50 of the world's largest enterprises to expand procurement capacity and enable greater operational agility. Backed by proven ROI, enterprise-grade security, and a highly experienced team supporting change management, Pactum shifts procurement from a cost center to a source of competitive advantage. To learn more about how Pactum helps businesses optimize their negotiations, visit www.pactum.com.

SOURCE Pactum