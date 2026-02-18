PACU Day turns Presidents Day into a powerful investment in people

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidents Day is often a time to reflect on leadership and the values that shaped our nation. At Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, it has taken on a more personal meaning.

Each year on Presidents Day, Piedmont Advantage closes its operations and brings together employees from every branch and department for PACU Day, an annual gathering that focuses on professional growth, shared learning and honest conversations about where the credit union is headed and how each teammate plays a role in that journey.

Dr. Pam Cobler, front, joins Piedmont Advantage’s President & CEO Dion Williams as he proudly showcases Dr. Cobler’s Kuddle Kitty book series. Accompanying them are (back, left to right) Angie Holbrook, Sharmee Barber, Christy Tilley (Dr. Cobler’s colleague), Stephanie Robinson, Donna Gantt and Cathie Yates.

"PACU Day is one of my favorite days on our calendar," said Dion Williams, President & CEO of Piedmont Advantage. "It's our opportunity to reflect, come together and intentionally invest in our employees, because when our people grow, our credit union grows and our members benefit."

This year's PACU Day, held on Monday, February 16, featured guest speaker Dr. Pam Cobler, an educator, consultant, author, and nationally recognized disability advocate. Cobler's remarks were deeply personal and widely meaningful, challenging PACU teammates to rethink how they define difference, resilience and success.

Cobler opened by sharing her own story, describing a traumatic motorcycle accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury and permanently altered the course of her life. She spoke candidly about how she now views her journey in two distinct chapters, "pre and post injury," reflecting on how her experiences reshaped her perspective and reinforcing a lesson she attributes to herself: "Life is one of our greatest teachers."

From that foundation, Cobler invited teammates to consider how difference shows up in every room, and it can be reframed as a strength rather than a limitation. "Being different is extraordinary," she said.

Throughout her remarks, Cobler emphasized that resilience is not reserved for extraordinary circumstances or people. Instead, it is built through intention, repetition and the willingness to take action even when conditions are imperfect.

Citing a quote frequently attributed to Zig Ziglar, she said, "You don't have to be great to get started, but you have to start to be great."

She also encouraged teammates to reflect on the influence of their personal and professional environments, noting that growth is often shaped by proximity. "You are the sum or the average of the five people that you're around most of the time," Cobler said, urging the group of 100 in attendance to be intentional about the people, habits, and ideas they allow to shape their days.

Cobler reinforced that meaningful change rarely happens all at once. Instead, it is the result of small, consistent actions practiced over time. Giving credit to author John Maxwell, she said, "Small habits create lasting change," adding that "daily habits are what shape the future."

As she concluded, Cobler returned to the theme of resilience, not as the absence of hardship, but as the decision to rise anyway. "Resilience is to rise when the world expects you to fall," she said.

Reflecting on the day, Williams said Cobler's message captured the heart of PACU Day itself.

"Dr. Cobler reminded us that leadership isn't defined by position or circumstance. It's revealed in how we respond, how we grow and how we show up for one another," Williams said. "PACU Day exists for moments like this, when our teammates leave not just informed, but inspired."

PACU Day has grown into a celebrated tradition. By dedicating Presidents Day to learning, connection and growth, the credit union continues to strengthen its culture and invest in the people who bring its purpose to life every day.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union