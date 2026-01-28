PACU Foundation awarded $10,000 by Elan Credit Card's Charitable Giving program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elan Credit Card announced today that Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has been selected as one of only 25 financial institutions nationwide to receive a $10,000 charitable grant through its 2026 Elan Charitable Giving program.

The award will directly benefit the PACU Foundation, the credit union's charitable affiliate dedicated to helping residents overcome financial hardship.

Elan's national charitable program awarded $250,000 to nonprofit organizations across the country in celebration of its five-year milestone. Each $10,000 donation was made on behalf of a credit union or community bank partner to a nonprofit of their choosing, reinforcing Elan's commitment to purpose-driven collaborations and community investment.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Elan Charitable Giving as one of just 25 financial institutions nationwide to receive this award," said Dion Williams, President and CEO of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. "This investment is more than a donation. It's a shared belief in strengthening communities."

The PACU Foundation, established in 2020, has raised and gifted more than $140,000 to local charities throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

"This recognition affirms the purpose of our Foundation and meaningful collaborations," said Jean Golden-Rumer, President of the PACU Foundation. We are grateful for Elan's commitment to helping credit unions turn values into action for the communities we serve."

Elan Charitable Giving's national program, launched in 2022, has now distributed more than $2.5 million to over 175 nonprofits nationwide, alongside hundreds of employee volunteer hours supporting local communities across the U.S.

"Programs like this reflect the very best of the cooperative model," Golden-Rumer added. "When organizations like Elan, Piedmont Advantage and the PACU Foundation align around shared values, communities win."

About PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

