Piedmont Advantage's Retired COO accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With humility, gratitude and a standing ovation from peers across the Carolinas, Sandy Milton, recently-retired Chief Operating Officer of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, officially accepted the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award during the Foundation's Launch Gala on Wednesday evening, February 11, in Concord.

The award honors Milton's more than four decades of service to the credit union movement.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's recently retired Chief Operations Officer, Sandy Milton, accepts the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award during the Foundation's Launch Gala on February 11 in Concord.

"I never dreamed when starting out as a temporary teller how my career would evolve," Milton said in her acceptance remarks. "Working in credit unions is truly a passion, helping members achieve those financial wins and seeing coworkers grow."

Hosted as part of the Foundation's premier annual events, the Launch Gala brings together credit union leaders, advocates and supporters from across North Carolina and South Carolina to celebrate impact, leadership and the future of the movement. Milton's acceptance marked one of the evening's most meaningful moments, both a celebration of her legacy and a reflection of the values that continue to shape the industry.

Milton joined Piedmont Advantage in 2013 and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2024. Throughout her career, she has been recognized as a steady, thoughtful leader who modernizes with intention, mentors generously and never loses sight of the member experience. Her influence spans digital transformation, service strategy, organizational culture and leadership development.

"There are leaders who drive results, and there are leaders who shape futures. Sandy did both," said Dion Williams, Piedmont Advantage's President and CEO. "She has spent her career making credit unions better places to work, serve and belong. We are incredibly proud to see her legacy honored in this way."

As Milton reflected on the many people she has worked alongside over the years, those who share her deep love for credit unions and member service, she emphasized a leadership lesson that has guided her career.

"One thing I've tried to remember in my leadership and share with my staff and co-workers is to focus on what you can control, not just what you are concerned about," Milton said. "Put your energy into ways you can make a difference."

The Carolinas Credit Union Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award is among the highest, reserved for individuals whose careers have created a lasting, positive impact on the credit union movement. Milton now joins a distinguished group of leaders whose service has helped shape the industry's past and inspire its future.

A tribute video highlighting Milton's career, leadership and enduring influence on the credit union movement was shared during the Launch Gala.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union