PACU Foundation awards $21,000 to area charities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PACU Foundation awarded $21,000 collectively to three charities to increase their capacity to help North Carolina residents in times of hardship.

The PACU Foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the generosity and volunteer efforts of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees and members, who share a common desire to be the difference in the credit union's service areas of North Carolina.

"The PACU Foundation was formed just a year-ago during a pandemic, so the generosity of time and money from my Piedmont Advantage Credit Union colleagues and our members is nothing short of remarkable. The Foundation is governed and staffed by Piedmont Advantage volunteers, so their commitment to simply serve is heartwarming," said PACU Foundation Vice President Jeanette Stark.

The following three charities each received $7,000:

Community Link in Charlotte – Providing financial literacy programs and monetary assistance for residents' experiencing homelessness and facing foreclosure or eviction

Providing financial literacy programs and monetary assistance for residents' experiencing homelessness and facing foreclosure or eviction Financial Pathways of the Piedmont in Winston-Salem – Offering financial literacy classes and free to low cost financial counseling and coaching to residents, who struggle with debt, job loss and low wages

Offering financial literacy classes and free to low cost financial counseling and coaching to residents, who struggle with debt, job loss and low wages Gold Shield Foundation of North Carolina – Supporting families of the fallen or critically injured law enforcement officers and firefighters, whose fatality or injury occurred while in the line of duty

"For this holiday season, if you're looking for a special gift idea, consider a dedicated donation to the Foundation, which is honoring someone special or memorializing someone who has passed. As a token of our appreciation for your donation, you'll receive a Holiday Keepsake Ornament," Stark said.

In early 2021, the Foundation awarded $7,000 to local charities. Total contributions to date are $28,000.

For information about the PACU Foundation and the Holiday Keepsake Ornaments, go to www.pacu.com/foundation.

About PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation was founded in January 2020 to increase Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's capacity to support the communities in the credit union's service regions of North Carolina.

