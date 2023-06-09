PACU Foundation awards Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Eden branch the Difference Maker Award

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

09 Jun, 2023, 15:43 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that its PACU Foundation awarded the Eden branch with the Difference Maker Award for their ongoing engagement and support of PACU Foundation initiatives.

The PACU Foundation Difference Maker Award is presented by the PACU Foundation Board of Directors to those who, through extraordinary volunteer efforts, significantly enhance community awareness and support of the PACU Foundation and its mission.

"The Eden branch consistently has 100 percent branch participation during staff fundraisers, enthusiastically participates during community initiatives, and actively encourages organizations in their community to apply for Foundation funding," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer.

"We thank the staff at the Eden branch for their enthusiasm and determination to help others. Together, they are a difference maker," she added.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches throughout the service region.

About PACU Foundation
A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation was founded in January 2020 to support charities that help people overcome financial hardship in the communities Piedmont Advantage Credit Union serves.

Photo caption: PACU Foundation awards Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Eden branch the Difference Maker Award. Pictured left to right are Piedmont Advantage's President & CEO Dion Williams; Eden branch staff members Stephanie Rubio, Robin Dean, Stephanie Roberson and Margie Finney; and PACU Foundation officers Jean Golden-Rumer and Jeanette Stark.

