PACU Foundation's Flying Colors Charity Fun Run raises more than $11,000 for families overcoming financial hardship

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PACU Foundation's Second Annual Flying Colors Charity Fun Run achieved noteworthy success recently, raising $11,167. Held at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, N.C., a total of 127 runners and walkers of all ages participated, with 19 sponsors and more than 40 volunteers contributing to the event's success.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's President & CEO Dion Williams

The Flying Colors Charity Fun Run is a community event that includes a 1.5-mile and 5K fun run or walk. Each participant received a commemorative event t-shirt, which took on a tie-dye appearance by the end of each run. The family-friendly atmosphere was enhanced with an assortment of games, face painting and food trucks, making it a festive day for all attendees. All proceeds will aid North Carolina residents overcoming financial hardship.

"This year's overwhelming support and participation have been truly heartwarming," said PACU Foundation's Fundraising Chair Megan Brooks, the event organizer. "We are thrilled to see our community come together to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing financial challenges. The increase in funds raised from last year's $4,000 to $11,167 this year, underscores the community's growing support to our cause."

The Flying Colors Charity Fun Run began last year and has quickly become a prized event, rising both in scale and impact. The PACU Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to all participants, volunteers and sponsors who contributed to this year's success.

The PACU Foundation is volunteer-driven, supported by Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees. With no paid staff, since it was founded in 2020, the PACU Foundation has raised and gifted $69,000 to area charities to increase their capacity to help North Carolina residents in times of financial hardship.

As of May 31, 2024, 80 percent of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's employees have donated this year to the PACU Foundation.

Brooks added, "The spirit of generosity and fun was unmistakable throughout the day. We are incredibly grateful for the commitment shown by everyone involved and look forward to continuing this momentum into next year."

When Brooks isn't volunteering as the PACU Foundation's Fundraising Chair, she is Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's Curriculum Development Specialist in its Learning Department.

About the PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities. For a list of supported charities in 2023, go to www.pacufoundation.org.

