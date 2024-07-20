Piedmont Advantage Credit Union promotes Candice Champe to Vice President

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) announces today the promotion of Candice Champe to the Vice President of Innovation. In this newly-created position, Champe becomes an integral part of PACU's senior leadership team to further PACU's strategic efforts to advance its unique blend of personalized service with self-service digital offerings.

Candice Champe

Champe has been a major contributor of PACU's team for 24 years, starting her PACU tenure as an IT Technician where she regularly had to troubleshoot and resolve IT-related challenges in a timely manner. Champe credits this role for the reason why she regularly seeks out opportunities to problem-solve.

PACU's Chief Operation Officer Sandy Milton praised Champe's problem-solving instincts, siting the organization's recent core banking system upgrade. "Candice led this complex project with poise and a matter-of-fact approach. Despite the challenges, she addressed each one in a way that united our team, shifting our focus from dwelling on what should have been done to what can be done moving forward."

"Even our consultants reported this system upgrade is among the best they've seen," Milton added.

Champe expressed her gratitude for the promotion and her excitement for the future. "I am honored to receive this recognition and feel fortunate to be part of an organization that is committed to empowering people to succeed in their roles. I look forward to further contributing to PACU's future for many more years to come."

Born and raised in Kernersville, N.C., Champe continues to reside in her hometown where she is deeply rooted in the community with her husband and two daughters.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

