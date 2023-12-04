PACU Foundation gifts $24,000 to North Carolina charities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that the PACU Foundation gifted on Giving Tuesday a total of $24,000 to six charities to increase their capacity to help North Carolina residents in times of financial hardship.

"This idea of Giving Tuesday has grown into a global moment, held annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. As such, we felt that this was an appropriate day on which to hold our check presentations as a way of honoring the spirit of Giving Tuesday," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer.

The PACU Foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the generosity and volunteer efforts of employees and members of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. "The PACU Foundation was founded in January 2020 with the desire to expand Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's capacity to help the communities it is privileged to serve," Golden-Rumer added.

The following charities were celebrated on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, and presented each with $4,000:

A Storehouse for Jesus: A volunteer-led distribution and medical ministry assisting in-need residents due to financial constraints, illness, domestic violence and homelessness with clothing, food, household and care needs, serving Davie County and surrounding areas

Community Link : Financial literacy and monetary assistance for residents facing homelessness, foreclosure or eviction, serving Mecklenburg , Iredell , Guilford and Rockingham counties

Financial Pathways of the Piedmont : Financial literacy classes to residents who struggle with job loss and low wages, based out of Forsyth County and serving more than 25 additional North Carolina counties

Gold Shield Foundation of North Carolina : Support for families of fallen or critically injured police officers and firefighters, serving statewide

Support for families of fallen or critically injured police officers and firefighters, serving statewide Help, Incorporated : Financial safety resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking, serving Rockingham County

The Christian Mission: A holistic approach to combat intergenerational poverty, serving Iredell County

Since forming in 2020, the PACU Foundation has gifted $69,000 to area charities. This is the second year the foundation has celebrated its supported charities on Giving Tuesday.

About PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

