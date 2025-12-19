Piedmont Advantage Credit Union promotes Jeanette Stark to Executive Vice President

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union (PACU) is proud to announce the promotion of Jeanette Stark to Executive Vice President, adding to her current roles as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, marking a significant milestone in a distinguished legal career that spans more than two decades.

Jeanette Stark began her new role of executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel on December 1, 2025.

Stark has served as PACU's General Counsel since 2019, providing legal advice and ensuring that the credit union's products, services and promotions adhere to all applicable state and federal regulations while genuinely benefiting its members. As General Counsel, she oversees all legal matters for the organization.

In 2022, Stark was also named Chief Legal Officer, a senior executive role responsible for setting PACU's overall legal strategy and advising the board and senior leadership on laws, regulations and emerging risks. In this capacity, she also oversaw risk management, fraud, quality assurance, collections, training and human resources, strengthening the credit union's organizational alignment and compliance framework.

With her promotion to Executive Vice President, Stark's responsibilities expand to include leadership of PACU's branches, call center and business intelligence in addition to her existing oversight areas. Her priorities include:

Staying current with compliance and regulatory developments.

Streamlining front-line staff training to ensure employees have the confidence and knowledge to identify solutions for members.

Promoting a culture rooted in ethics, accountability and operational excellence that aligns with PACU's mission and values.

"While much of my work happens behind the scenes, it's vital for us to ensure everything meets compliance standards so we can provide our members with the best and most secure service," Stark said. "In my new role, I look forward to building on that foundation while also taking on new executive responsibilities to help improve communication and cooperation among all of our branches and departments."

Stark serves on the Board of Directors as Vice President of the organization's charitable affiliate, the PACU Foundation. She is also the executive sponsor of PACU's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

"Jeanette has been an integral part of Piedmont Advantage ever since she joined in 2019, with her drive to protect both the credit union and its members, attention to detail and innovative thinking at the center of her focus," said PACU's President & CEO Dion Williams. "We are thrilled to see how the departments that report to her will thrive under her leadership, and how her role at PACU will continue to evolve."

Stark holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. and a Juris Doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law in Winston-Salem. Her earlier experience as a law clerk, attorney/shareholder at a law firm where she served the needs of financial institution clients, and as Chief Deputy Clerk for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of North Carolina helped shape her deep understanding of financial law and honed her leadership across diverse legal and operational environments.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airlines employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches and 10 ATMs throughout the service region.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union