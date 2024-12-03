PACU Foundation gifts $31,200 to six North Carolina charities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that the PACU Foundation gifted $31,200 to six North Carolina charities on Giving Tuesday to increase their capacity to help area residents overcome financial hardship.

Since the foundation's formation in 2020, it has gifted more than $100,000 to area charities.

Pictured is the check presentation to the Jim Shaw ACE Academy, one of six check presentations of $5,200 to North Carolina charities. Left to right are the PACU Foundation’s Gifting Committee Chairman, James Moore; the foundation’s Board Chair, Mary Vitale; and ACE Academy representatives Alexandria Shaw, the organization’s President, and Jacqueline Johnson.

"Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea – a day that encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement, held annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer, adding, "As such, we felt that this was an appropriate day on which to hold our check presentations as a way of honoring the spirit of Giving Tuesday."

The PACU Foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the support of corporate sponsors and fundraising event participants and the volunteerism and generosity of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union employees and members.

Joining Golden-Rumer in the presentation of $5,200 to each of the following charities were the PACU Foundation's Board Chair, Mary Vitale, and Gifting Committee Chairman, James Moore:

This is the third year the foundation has celebrated its supported charities on Giving Tuesday.

About PACU Foundation

A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

