PACU Foundation gifts $31,200 to six North Carolina charities
Dec 03, 2024, 19:08 ET
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced today that the PACU Foundation gifted $31,200 to six North Carolina charities on Giving Tuesday to increase their capacity to help area residents overcome financial hardship.
Since the foundation's formation in 2020, it has gifted more than $100,000 to area charities.
"Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea – a day that encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement, held annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity," said PACU Foundation President Jean Golden-Rumer, adding, "As such, we felt that this was an appropriate day on which to hold our check presentations as a way of honoring the spirit of Giving Tuesday."
The PACU Foundation's ability to contribute these funds is due to the support of corporate sponsors and fundraising event participants and the volunteerism and generosity of Piedmont Advantage Credit Union employees and members.
Joining Golden-Rumer in the presentation of $5,200 to each of the following charities were the PACU Foundation's Board Chair, Mary Vitale, and Gifting Committee Chairman, James Moore:
- A Storehouse for Jesus: A volunteer-led distribution and medical ministry assisting in-need residents due to financial constraints, illness, domestic violence and homelessness with clothing, food, household and care needs, serving Davie County and surrounding areas
- Education Over Debt Foundation: Scholarships to African American high school students in Mecklenburg County who plan to attend college or university, along with helping the area's undocumented high school students of color on a path to citizenship and continuing education
- Help, Incorporated's Square One Family Justice Center: Financial safety resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking, along with its newly constructed SquareOne facility, serving Rockingham County
- Jim Shaw ACE Academy: Comprehensive education in aviation, financial literacy and STEM to middle and high school students in Forsyth County, empowering these young minds to change the face of aviation
- The Christian Mission: A holistic approach to combat intergenerational poverty with crisis assistance, case management and educational programming, serving Iredell County
- The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro: The promotion of self-reliance of women by assessing needs, providing resources and acting as a gateway to community resources
This is the third year the foundation has celebrated its supported charities on Giving Tuesday.
About PACU Foundation
A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the PACU Foundation advances charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.
