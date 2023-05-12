PACU Foundation's Flying Colors Charity Fun Run draws support and fun for a good cause

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PACU Foundation's inaugural Flying Colors Charity Fun Run raised more than $4,000 from 15 generous corporate sponsors and individual donors and 57 runners and walkers of all ages across the Triad region of North Carolina.

The event was held on Saturday, May 6, at the Oak Ridge Town Park in Oak Ridge, N.C.

Flying Colors Charity Fun Run participant Matt Smith

According to the PACU Foundation's Fundraising Chair Megan Brooks, the Foundation's goal was for Flying Colors to create a spring fair atmosphere for families and friends to come together for fun for a good cause, which is to advance charitable giving to support access to financial literacy, education and training and disaster and emergency assistance for residents overcoming financial hardship throughout the Triad and Charlotte communities.

Triad and Charlotte communities include the counties of Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham.

"The day was perfect with 18 volunteers from Piedmont Advantage Credit Union coming together to showcase the PACU Foundation's purpose and community impact while creating a positive experience for all who attended. I couldn't be prouder and more appreciative of my credit union colleagues for their support and dedication," Brooks said.

When Brooks isn't volunteering as the Foundation's fundraising chair, she is Piedmont Advantage Credit Union's curriculum development specialist in its learning department.

"I'm also grateful to all of our event sponsors and donors," she added. Presenting sponsors were Piedmont Advantage Credit Union, Hilb Group and Aven Angel Photography.

Flying Color attendees ran and walked, and some with their canine companions, an untimed one-mile course with scenic views and the option to be doused with harmless dyed cornstarch several times throughout the event. During and after each of the four runs held throughout the day, they played games, ate locally-prepared food and homemade baked goods and enjoyed all of the festivities and fellowship associated with a spring fair, like a bouncy obstacle course and face painting.

Since forming in 2020, the PACU Foundation has gifted $45,000 to area charities.

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union