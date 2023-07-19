PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE FIRST GENERIC OVER-THE-COUNTER APPROVAL OF A NALOXONE NASAL SPRAY PRODUCT

News provided by

Padagis

19 Jul, 2023, 12:26 ET

ALLEGAN, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis, a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals, announced today the approval of its over-the-counter (OTC) labeling supplement for naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray (therapeutically equivalent to Narcan® nasal spray).

Padagis President, Pamela Hoffman, stated "This first generic approval of an over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray highlights the innovation and execution capabilities of the Padagis team. Padagis is committed to leveraging our resources and expertise to contribute to the national effort in addressing opioid overdose, a pressing public health issue."

Narcan® nasal spray is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression. Annual market sales for Narcan® nasal spray were approximately $257 million in the 12 months ended May 2023 as measured by IQVIA.

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

SOURCE Padagis

