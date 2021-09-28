Padagis Confirms First-to-File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Eucrisa®

ALLEGAN, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis announced today that Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc initiated patent litigation on September 24, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the district of Delaware, regarding Padagis's Paragraph IV Abbreviated New Drug Application filing for crisaborole ointment 2%, asserting patents listed in the Orange Book for Eucrisa®. This action formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Eucrisa® (crisaborole ointment 2%) is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in adults and children 3 months of age and older. Annual market sales for the 12 months ending June 2021 were approximately $258 million as measured by IQVIA.