Padagis Donates 15K Units of Naloxone to End Overdose to Distribute on College Campus' Nationwide

To help reduce opioid-related fatalities on college campuses, Padagis has committed to giving free Naloxone HCI Nasal Spray and funding to support End Overdose's 43 chapters on college campuses

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose death rates have spiked dramatically for young adults, rising 34 percent in four years. Padagis®, a pharmaceutical company specializing in high-quality generic prescription (Rx) and over-the-counter (OTC) products, is working to reduce these alarming statistics and has donated 15,000 units of Padagis Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray, 4mg, a generic OTC nasal spray for emergency treatment of an opioid overdose, as well as a financial contribution to End Overdose. This contribution will help End Overdose effectively distribute Padagis Naloxone to thousands of college students and support 43 chapters on campuses across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to support and partner with End Overdose to help them on their mission to end drug-related overdose deaths through education, medical intervention and public awareness," said Pam Hoffman, President of Padagis. "At Padagis, we aim to reduce the stigma around the opioid epidemic and provide education and medication to reverse opioid overdoses quickly. Our hope with this donation is to educate college students about the dangers of opioids and help save lives by arming them with our Naloxone nasal spray."

Padagis' OTC Naloxone is an original prescription-strength solution designed to rapidly reverse the effects of a life-threatening opioid emergency. The spray is easy-to-use and safe to administer even if opioids aren't present, offering peace of mind when every second counts.

"This partnership underscores the need for Naloxone to have a presence on college campuses," said Theo Krzywicki, CEO of End Overdose. "In order to make a difference in the opioid crisis, we need to educate young people on the dangers of opioids and how to properly identify when someone is overdosing and administer life-saving drugs, such as Padagis' Naloxone. College campuses offer a safe place for students to learn about this prevalent issue and take things into their own hands to provide the safety they need."

With this partnership, End Overdose will be supporting chapters on campuses across the country and training thousands of students on the dangers of opioids, signs of overdose and how to properly administer Padagis Naloxone to save lives.

To learn more about Padagis and its OTC Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray, 4mg, visit: https://www.padagis.com. To learn more about End Overdose visit: https://endoverdose.net/. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

