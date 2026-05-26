Paessler Acquires UVnetworks to Expand Network Visibility and Incident Response Capabilities

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, a global leader in IT and OT monitoring software, today announced the acquisition of UVnetworks, the company behind UVexplorer and UVexplorer Server, a trusted solution for network topology, inventory, and configuration backup. The acquisition expands Paessler's global footprint to more than 30,000 customers and over 500,000 users worldwide.

Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler Brian Kap, Co-founder, UVnetworks / Head of Network Discovery and Topology, Paessler

PRTG, Paessler's monitoring platform, provides real-time visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments. The addition of UVexplorer extends the platform's capabilities with automatic network topology, dependency visualization and configuration change tracking to deliver enhanced network context during incident investigations:

Faster root cause identification through automated Layer 2, Layer 3, and port-level network topology mapping.

through automated Layer 2, Layer 3, and port-level network topology mapping. Clear visibility into dependencies and impact by understanding upstream relationships and downstream effects across the environment.

by understanding upstream relationships and downstream effects across the environment. Continuous tracking of network changes through configuration backup, comparison, and change monitoring.

through configuration backup, comparison, and change monitoring. Reduced operational complexity by bringing monitoring and network context together in a unified operational view.

Together, these capabilities help teams reduce mean time to resolution, minimize manual investigation, and prevent cascading outages before they impact business operations. In addition, the combined platform establishes a foundation for future AI-assisted root cause analysis and automated remediation workflows by providing the network context required to make monitoring systems more intelligent and actionable.

"Modern infrastructure is increasingly distributed, interconnected, and difficult to troubleshoot," said Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler. "Bringing UVexplorer into PRTG adds critical topology, dependency, and change intelligence directly into the monitoring workflows teams already rely on. With PRTG and UVexplorer, Paessler is building a more context-aware foundation for the next generation of AI-assisted monitoring and incident response."

"Monitoring tells teams that something is wrong. Topology helps them understand why," said Brian Kap, Co-founder of UVnetworks, who joins Paessler as Head of Network Discovery and Topology. "Bringing these capabilities together inside PRTG gives customers a single operational view of their environment and significantly accelerates incident investigation and response."

UVexplorer is available immediately for Paessler PRTG customers. UVexplorer Server, designed for large and heavily distributed environments, is available for organizations requiring additional scale and network coverage.

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts