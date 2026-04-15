Paessler Appoints Chris Simoes as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Customer Value

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, a leading provider of IT and OT monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Simoes as Chief Technology Officer. This strategic hire strengthens Paessler's technology leadership as the company continues to expand its product platform and deliver faster innovation for customers who depend on PRTG for mission-critical infrastructure monitoring.

Chris Simoes, CTO of Paessler Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler

Chris brings over 20 years of experience building products and leading engineering teams at scale, including senior engineering leadership roles at SolarWinds and Cisco, where he helped build large-scale platforms used by millions of IT professionals worldwide. Most recently, Chris founded and led an AI startup. His combination of enterprise software expertise, infrastructure knowledge, and forward-looking AI experience positions Paessler to accelerate innovation that delivers measurable customer value from faster deployment and reduced manual effort to smarter, more proactive monitoring capabilities.

"I'm excited to join Paessler at a time when IT and OT teams need monitoring solutions that work smarter, without adding layers of complexity," said Chris Simoes, Chief Technology Officer at Paessler. "What drew me to this role is Paessler's commitment to making infrastructure monitoring simple, fast, and reliable for the people who depend on it every day. PRTG already delivers AI-powered capabilities like anomaly detection and adaptive baselines that catch issues before they become outages, giving teams the proactive visibility they need. Looking ahead, we're building on this to leverage AI in a way that will keep IT teams from reactive crisis mode to proactive control, so they can focus on what matters instead of constantly fighting fires."

In his role as CTO, Chris will lead Paessler's technology organization, including engineering, architecture, IT, and security, and will drive the company's long-term platform strategy.

For more than 25 years, Paessler has been at the forefront of infrastructure monitoring. Its PRTG monitoring solutions deliver comprehensive visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud ecosystems with deployment that starts in minutes, not months. Since receiving strategic investment from Turn/River Capital in 2024, the company has accelerated product innovation with native AI capabilities, like intelligent anomaly detection, while staying focused on what customers value most: time to value, ease of use with enterprise power, and vendor-agnostic monitoring that works everywhere. Paessler's product roadmap includes continued AI innovation, with upcoming features designed to streamline sensor setup and provide intelligent assistance for monitoring configuration and troubleshooting.

"Chris's proven track record of building scalable platforms and leading world-class engineering teams makes him the right leader to drive Paessler's next phase of product innovation," said Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler. "His experience building AI-driven solutions, combined with a deep understanding of enterprise infrastructure, will help us continue pushing the boundaries of what intelligent monitoring can do for our customers. We're not just adding AI features for the sake of it, we're focused on solving real problems and giving IT teams their time back."

As part of this growth, Paessler is expanding its global team, with key hires across engineering, product, and go-to-market in the US and other markets to bring the company closer to its customers and accelerate delivery.

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts