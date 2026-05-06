Paessler Appoints Mav Turner as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI-Driven Monitoring

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, a leading provider of IT and OT monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Mav Turner as Chief Product Officer. This hire deepens Paessler's product leadership as the company continues to invest in innovation that helps IT and OT teams monitor complex infrastructure with speed, simplicity, and confidence.

Mav Turner, CPO of Paessler Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler

Mav brings nearly 15 years of product leadership experience across network monitoring, network management, observability, and AI-driven software. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Kentik. Prior to that, he spent more than three years at Tricentis in senior product and strategy leadership roles. Earlier in his career, he spent over a decade at SolarWinds, where he progressed from Sales Engineer to Vice President of Product Management, including leading product for the MSP business unit that spun out as N-able in 2021. This journey gave him first-hand insight into what network and IT administrators need from their tools, and how to build products that actually deliver it. In addition to his deep product background, Mav has hands-on experience applying AI within products, including agentic orchestration, intelligent automation, and AI-assisted workflows.

As IT and OT environments grow more complex, monitoring is shifting from reactive visibility to proactive and increasingly autonomous operations. Organizations are under pressure to manage more systems with fewer resources, creating demand for solutions that not only detect issues but help resolve them. Paessler is investing to lead this shift.

"Monitoring is at the heart of how IT and OT teams keep their organizations running," said Mav Turner, Chief Product Officer at Paessler. "What excites me about joining Paessler is that PRTG already solves problems that matter. It deploys fast, monitors everything from data centers to factory floors, and gives teams visibility without adding complexity. My goal is to build on that foundation. We'll continue making the product easier to use, expand coverage across every environment our customers depend on, and increasingly use AI to help teams get ahead of issues instead of reacting to them."

In his role as CPO, Mav will lead Paessler's global product organization and report directly to CEO Jason Teichman. He will also serve as a member of Paessler's senior leadership team.

Paessler PRTG has been trusted by IT and OT professionals for more than 25 years to keep infrastructure running reliably. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that require heavy deployment and ongoing configuration, PRTG's agentless architecture enables teams to get up and running quickly while maintaining broad coverage across IT and OT environments. The product's strength lies in its breadth and depth: a single platform that monitors network devices, servers, cloud environments, industrial systems, and IoT, giving teams unified visibility without the overhead of managing multiple tools. PRTG is built to be operational within minutes, not weeks, and scales from small IT teams to large, geographically distributed environments. Since Turn/River Capital's strategic investment in 2024, Paessler has stepped up its pace of product innovation, bringing anomaly detection, intelligent baselines, and sensor recommendations to market, capabilities that reduce manual effort and help teams focus on what actually matters.

"What stood out about Mav is that he's spent his career close to the customer," said Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler. "He understands the reality of what IT and OT teams deal with every day, and he knows how to build products that make their lives easier. That's exactly what we need as we scale. Our focus is simple: helping teams monitor everything that matters, reduce complexity, and increasingly take work off their plate through intelligent automation. Mav will play a key role in accelerating that. The next generation of monitoring won't just tell you something is wrong. It will help you fix it."

As part of this growth, Paessler is expanding its global team across engineering, product, and go-to-market to get closer to customers and accelerate delivery.

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts