Paessler AG appoints Manuela Roth as Global Channel & Key Account Manager

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, best known for the monitoring software Paessler PRTG, is proud to announce that Manuela Roth has been appointed as its new Global Channel & Key Account Manager.

With over 20 years of experience in key account management, business development, and global channel management, Manuela Roth will play a vital role in the growth of Paessler's channel business for Paessler PRTG, including special IIoT solutions for industrial environments expected in 2023.

Manuela Roth, Global Channel & Key Account Manager, Paessler AG

Roth brings experience in international management roles for different global channel organizations like RS Group, Bechtle, and Insight and has a proven track record in managing large international partners. She will be responsible for driving sales and building strategic relationships with Paessler's channel partners and cross-regional accounts. Her expertise and experience will be instrumental in helping Paessler reach new heights and expand its channel and international large account business.

For the North American market, Roth is positioned to help North American channel and distribution partners expand into international markets and help guide them on growing their channel enterprise business both domestically and abroad. Roth's proven strength and expertise in building relationships across geographic regions will help North American channel and distribution partners create and deepen strategic relationships through a multichannel, global approach consisting of consulting and training on optimal ways to integrate PRTG's technology monitoring into end-user environments to result in long-term, sustainable revenue streams.

Paessler's 2023 vision includes a strong focus on channel work and interlocking cooperation with strategic partners. To always achieve the best monitoring results for its customers, Paessler is working on several specialized product extensions that will be launched in 2023. One of these extensions relates to the OPC Unified Architecture and aims to enable consistent, well-managed monitoring between the worlds of OT and IT.

"I am excited to have Manuela join our team," says Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Manuela's knowledge and holistic view of the channel business will bring great value to our company and our channel partners. We are constantly refining our product portfolio while also supporting our channel partners through elevated partner programs to better serve the market. We work in a spirit of mutual trust with all our partners and will continue to do so."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Paessler team and to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the company's channel business," says Manuela Roth. "Our partners are global players, our client base is global, and Paessler, as an outstanding software company, has been building a global distribution network for years. The team has been incredibly welcoming, and I am excited to work with them to achieve our next goals and drive the company's further success."

Paessler is committed to expanding its workforce in 2023, despite the current trend of downsizing in the global tech industry. This is in line with the company's long-term growth plans and will help Paessler continue to provide the best possible IT, OT, and IoT monitoring solutions to its customers.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

