Paessler Warns That Separate IT and OT Monitoring Has Become a Critical Business Risk in 2026

As Industry 4.0 accelerates convergence across manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, siloed monitoring infrastructure is leaving organizations exposed to security threats, prolonged downtime, and regulatory risk

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler GmbH, a global leader in IT and OT network monitoring, today issued a position paper on the growing operational risks posed by fragmented monitoring strategies in converged IT/OT environments. The paper, drawn from Paessler's work with industrial customers across manufacturing, healthcare, and energy, argues that separate monitoring infrastructures have shifted from practical convention to active liability.

The IT/OT Divide Is No Longer Sustainable

David Montoya, Presales Director at Paessler GmbH

For decades, IT and OT teams operated independently. IT managed information systems on rapid update cycles; OT teams ran industrial control systems (PLCs, SCADA, and industrial controllers) on equipment often 15 to 30 years old, governed by a strict principle of operational continuity over change. The separation was intentional and, at the time, rational.

Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, and IoT proliferation have fundamentally changed that calculus. Research shows that 85% of enterprises expect significant business benefits from IT/OT convergence. But the monitoring infrastructure most organizations rely on has not kept pace. The result is a growing number of incidents where network issues cause undetected production failures, and vice versa, because no single team has visibility across both domains.

Siloed Monitoring Creates Measurable Business Risk

The cost of separate IT and OT monitoring goes beyond duplicate licensing. In a siloed incident, a network latency issue can cause a manufacturing line to miss quality control thresholds. The OT team investigates physical systems; the IT team sees nothing unusual. Both teams troubleshoot independently, often for hours, while defective products continue through the production line.

Security risk compounds the operational impact. Modern threat actors move laterally from IT environments, via phishing emails or compromised credentials, into operational technology. Ransomware groups have identified industrial systems as high-leverage targets. Without unified monitoring, tracking these cross-domain threats is nearly impossible. Regulatory frameworks including NIS2 are adding a further dimension, requiring organizations to demonstrate comprehensive visibility and incident documentation across their entire infrastructure.

Industry Sectors Forcing the Issue

Several sectors are already resolving the convergence challenge by necessity. Bosch Rexroth, a manufacturer building Industry 4.0 solutions, implemented unified monitoring across IT infrastructure and networked production systems using PRTG. Christian Miceli, Internal Expert at Bosch Rexroth, noted: "PRTG offers the right combination of predefined queries and flexible options for customized add-ons. This makes PRTG ideal for comprehensively and reliably monitoring the complex IT infrastructure of Industry 4.0 environments."

In healthcare, the dependency between medical devices and IT infrastructure (imaging systems, patient monitoring equipment, and PACS systems all require network connectivity) means that downtime attribution cannot wait for two teams to finish separate investigations. In energy, SCADA systems controlling grid infrastructure are increasingly coexisting with smart grid IoT deployments, requiring monitoring that spans legacy Modbus protocols and modern MQTT-based systems simultaneously.

A Practical Path to Unified Visibility

Paessler recommends that organizations begin convergence with a dependency mapping exercise: identifying where IT infrastructure directly impacts OT operations and where OT failures create problems that IT teams need to resolve. Modern monitoring platforms, including Paessler PRTG, natively support both traditional IT protocols such as SNMP and WMI and industrial protocols including OPC UA, Modbus TCP, and MQTT, removing the technical barrier that previously required separate tooling.

Role-based dashboards are a practical starting point. OT engineers do not need visibility into every network switch; IT administrators do not need real-time PLC performance data. Both teams, however, need clear visibility into the intersection, the points where their domains interact and where incidents in one create cascading effects in the other. Organizations that have piloted this approach report measurable reductions in mean time to resolution for cross-domain incidents.

Creating that shared visibility into the intersection has become more practical through modern communication standards designed specifically to bridge the two worlds. OPC UA Servers, for instance, are a means to translate IT monitoring metrics and system states into formats that OT systems natively consume, allowing selected infrastructure data (server health, network availability, storage utilization) to feed directly into existing OT dashboards and SCADA platforms. This means OT teams can stay on top of the IT components that directly affect production without switching tools or context, using the dashboards they already work with every day. Paessler's OPC UA Server makes this integration straightforward to deploy, reducing the friction that has historically slowed IT/OT convergence initiatives and giving both teams a common operating picture without requiring either to abandon their existing workflows.

"The organizations we work with are not struggling because they lack technology. They are struggling because their monitoring was designed for two separate worlds that no longer exist," said David Montoya, Presales Director at Paessler GmbH. "When a production line goes down and the IT team sees green on every dashboard, that is not a technology gap. That is a visibility gap. Closing it does not require ripping out existing infrastructure. It requires a monitoring layer that speaks both languages and shows both teams the same reality."

The full analysis is available at https://blog.paessler.com/the-it/ot-divide-why-separate-monitoring-is-your-biggest-operational-blind-spot-in-2026

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts