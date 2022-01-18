Paessler PRTG Hosted Monitor capabilities expand to meet global market needs

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, the monitoring experts, today expanded the potential of its PRTG Hosted Monitor solution. The monitoring-as-a-service offering is now available worldwide with a diverse range of licensing options to ensure all users get the solution best suited to their needs.

PRTG Hosted Monitor is a service built on Paessler's award-winning PRTG Network Monitor. With its widespread functionality in IT monitoring and easy integration into systems and networks, PRTG solutions enable IT professionals to monitor classic infrastructure, data center environments and services, and IoT/OT devices at the same time within one tool.

PRTG Hosted Monitor offers more than 250 predefined sensors out of the box and can monitor any device with an IP address. With its single-platform view and real-time insights, the key benefits of integrating PRTG Hosted Monitor are:

IT monitoring without server hardware – Based on Paessler's PRTG Network Monitor, this solution does not need to be downloaded nor requires a server installation. It is available on-demand and comes with Paessler's support and maintenance competence due to it being hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Computing Services.

– Based on Paessler's PRTG Network Monitor, this solution does not need to be downloaded nor requires a server installation. It is available on-demand and comes with Paessler's support and maintenance competence due to it being hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Computing Services. Combine cloud and IT infrastructure – Monitor public reachable targets and integrate physical networks all over the world using distributive monitoring techniques.

– Monitor public reachable targets and integrate physical networks all over the world using distributive monitoring techniques. OpEx instead of CapEx – Full subscription flexibility in payments, licensing and contracts, giving users freedom to change the size of their license and choose between monthly or annual payment options.

New for 2022, PRTG Hosted Monitor is now available worldwide, and for the first time, available through Paessler's channel partners.

Helmut Binder, CEO at Paessler:

"Technology environments are under immense pressure. External factors are changing daily, and IT, OT and IoT infrastructure needs to be as agile as employees are being when it comes to the services they offer. Paessler PRTG provides IT managers with all the information they need to ensure reliability and function for their infrastructure and network. With PRTG Hosted Monitor, Paessler extends the PRTG offering with a hosted version and thus relieves administrators of the burden of operating their monitoring solution. Furthermore, PRTG Hosted Monitor creates additional flexibility in deployment, licensing and financing."

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Paessler knows the challenges of complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures and networks. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG to monitor their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures, around the clock.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

