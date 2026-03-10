Paessler Recap: Six PRTG Releases, Siemens Industrial Edge Integration, and 289 New Certified Experts in 2025

Paessler PRTG expanded IT/OT monitoring capabilities, matured its API platform, advanced NIS-2 compliance readiness, and trained hundreds of IT professionals throughout the year

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler GmbH, a global leader in IT and OT network monitoring, and one of the few monitoring vendors spanning both IT and operational technology environments, today published a full review of PRTG's 2025 development milestones. With this Paessler is highlighting six stable product releases, a major industrial integration, and significant growth in customer training and certification.

Six Releases, Continuous Improvement

Throughout 2025, Paessler delivered six stable PRTG releases, each introducing new sensors, security improvements, and expanded protocol support. Key additions included Audit Logging and Single Sign-On for subscription customers, native executable support for the Script v2 sensor, and the graduation of multiple sensors from beta status, including the SNMP UPS Status sensor and REST Custom v2 sensor. All new sensor types support inherited credentials and non-standard ports, fitting into existing enterprise security policies without exceptions. These capabilities directly reduce operational complexity.

API v2: PRTG as a Platform

A significant but underreported milestone of 2025 was the continued maturation of the PRTG API v2. Moving toward full RESTful compliance, the updated API gives IT teams and software partners the ability to integrate PRTG data into automation workflows, dashboards, and AIOps platforms without relying on proprietary connectors. The development signals a broader strategic direction: PRTG evolving from a monitoring tool into a monitoring platform that serves as a data source for the wider infrastructure stack.

Multi-Platform Probe Joins Siemens Industrial Edge

A standout milestone of 2025 was the integration of the PRTG Multi-Platform Probe into the Siemens Industrial Edge ecosystem. The lightweight, container-ready probe supports industrial protocols including OPC UA, Modbus TCP, and MQTT alongside standard IT monitoring protocols, enabling unified visibility across IT and OT environments in manufacturing and production facilities. Following implementation, one customer reported 25% faster root cause identification. The probe's Linux and ARM compatibility also positions PRTG as viable infrastructure for organizations building NIS-2-compliant monitoring architectures, where continuous visibility across IT and OT boundaries is increasingly a regulatory requirement rather than a best practice.

Enterprise Dashboarding at No Additional Cost

Paessler made Multi-Core Dashboards available at no additional cost for PRTG Enterprise Monitor customers. By combining the PRTG Data Exporter with Grafana, enterprise teams can now consolidate data from multiple PRTG server instances into a single unified view, with pre-built templates and full customization for different teams and stakeholders. Unlike cloud-native monitoring platforms that charge per host, per GB, or per metric, PRTG's sensor-based licensing model gives enterprises predictable monitoring costs at scale, a meaningful distinction as infrastructure sprawl drives up observability bills across the industry.

Security as a Monitoring Priority

With NIS-2 enforcement deadlines now active across the EU and SOC 2 audits increasingly requiring evidence of continuous infrastructure monitoring, PRTG's security-oriented capabilities have moved from a monitoring feature to compliance infrastructure. The average time-to-exploit for newly disclosed vulnerabilities dropped to five days in 2024, making continuous network visibility a prerequisite for organizations that cannot afford to rely on periodic security scans. PRTG provides the audit trail and real-time anomaly detection that compliance frameworks demand, without requiring a separate security monitoring stack.

Training and Certification Growth

Paessler ran 44 PRTG training sessions across multiple time zones in 2025, with 272 participants completing structured, hands-on training led by Paessler system engineers. A total of 289 IT professionals earned certification as PRTG Monitoring Experts through the Paessler Certified Program. With industry analysts estimating a global shortfall of 4 million cybersecurity and IT operations professionals, the 289 newly certified experts represent a direct contribution to closing that gap: Practitioners equipped to deploy, configure, and optimize PRTG across complex IT/OT environments, reducing organizations' reliance on scarce specialized talent.

"While the industry is focused on observability the changes of 2025 showed that monitoring is no longer second fiddle, it's a core part of how organizations manage availability, performance, resilience and operational continuity," said Jonah Kowall, SVP of Product and Design at Paessler GmbH. "The Siemens Industrial Edge integration is a clear signal of where we're heading: unified visibility across IT and OT, delivered in a way that works for lean teams and large enterprises from the factory floor to the data center and into the cloud."

Full details on the 2025 releases and features are available at https://blog.paessler.com/prtg-in-2025-a-look-back-at-another-year-of-innovation

