Paessler sets priorities for North American market to address multi-industry technology monitoring pain points

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, set its 2022 priorities in North America for both the direct and channel technology markets to help address both challenges and opportunities for growth in monitoring technologies with IT, IoT, OT and IIoT environments. As the pandemic continues to impact industries across the board, multiple studies have projected technology spending to accelerate, meaning that organizations will need a much clearer picture of their overall technology environment, especially considering the continued rise of cybersecurity risks which make monitoring even more critical.

For 2022, Paessler has identified targeted growth areas in enterprise, healthcare, manufacturing, education, telecom, and government vertical markets and has developed strategies to help organizations with their market-specific technology monitoring needs. While nearly all vertical markets were hit hard by the pandemic, education, manufacturing, and healthcare were hit the hardest.

Paessler has built a solid reputation globally for its PRTG software. It is known for its ease of use, flexibility and for monitoring anything technology administrators worry about, thus reducing their workloads so they can focus on larger and strategic technology initiatives. It also helps organizations monitor their energy consumption to be better stewards of resources and reduce spoilage, while also monitoring utilization rates to better assess technology spending needs. In addition to its flagship product PRTG Network Monitor, the company is offering multiple versions of its PRTG software to suit different business models. Some are already available both for direct market and the channel, and others are coming soon to the channel in 2022, together with a unique offering for MSP's. These include:

Paessler has strengthened its strategy for the technology channel by providing enhanced training, certifications and marketing tools for partners to better incorporate technology monitoring into their services portfolios and to better position them for long-term, sustainable growth.

"For nearly two years now, technology administrators have been stretched more than ever to quickly pivot and adjust to the continually changing environments brought on by the pandemic," said David Montoya, regional manager, Americas, Paessler. "PRTG helps our customers be proactive in stopping issues before they become problematic, and most of the time, before the end-user realizes something is going on. While PRTG can be and is used in all technology environments, focusing on the vertical markets where the greatest opportunity and need lie helps Paessler better serve both direct and channel customers with specific solutions to solve their monitoring challenges - from the simplest to most complex."

