Paessler: Tool Sprawl Has Become a Security and Operational Risk as IT Teams Waste Over a Quarter of Their Time on False Positives

With 51% of IT teams overwhelmed by alert volume and the average enterprise managing 10 to 15 monitoring tools, Paessler identifies monitoring consolidation as the defining infrastructure priority of 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler GmbH, a global leader in IT and OT network monitoring, today published new analysis showing that fragmented monitoring stacks have moved from a cost and efficiency problem to an active security and compliance risk. The analysis finds that 51% of IT teams feel overwhelmed by alert volume, while more than a quarter of IT operational time is consumed by chasing false positives — a direct consequence of running multiple monitoring tools with inconsistent alerting logic across the same infrastructure.

Jay Miller, CISO at Paessler GmbH

The Hidden Cost of "Best of Breed" Monitoring

The average enterprise now manages between 10 and 15 separate monitoring solutions covering networks, servers, applications, cloud resources, and databases. Each tool carries its own licensing model, its own alerting thresholds, and its own definition of what constitutes an incident. The result is what Paessler describes as structural alert fatigue: critical warnings buried under noise generated by systems that cannot cross-reference each other.

Root cause analysis in fragmented environments becomes a manual, time-intensive process. When a network event triggers application failures, teams must export data from separate dashboards, align timestamps manually, and reconstruct a timeline that a unified platform would surface in seconds. Talent loss compounds the problem: institutional knowledge about which tool monitors which system, and why specific thresholds were set, walks out the door when engineers leave.

Security and Compliance Implications

Fragmented monitoring has direct security consequences. Regulatory frameworks including NIS2, the UK Cyber Resilience Act, and sector-specific compliance requirements demand comprehensive visibility and documented audit trails across the entire infrastructure. Organizations running siloed tools face a structural challenge in producing this evidence: consolidating data from multiple systems after the fact introduces gaps, inconsistencies, and delays that undermine both compliance reporting and incident response.

AI-driven operations face the same barrier. Machine learning and AIOps platforms require comprehensive, consistent datasets to identify patterns and anomalies. Tool sprawl fragments the data these systems need, limiting their effectiveness precisely when investment in AI-driven infrastructure is accelerating across the industry.

Consolidation: Measurable Outcomes

Organizations that have moved to unified monitoring platforms report measurable operational improvements. Intelligent alert correlation — where a platform understands infrastructure dependencies and suppresses downstream symptom alerts when a root cause is identified — reduces notification volume significantly. Auto-discovery shortens deployment timelines from weeks to hours. Unified dashboards reduce the number of interfaces engineers must navigate during incident response.

Bechtle, a major European IT service provider, selected PRTG as its unified monitoring platform specifically for its ability to cover every aspect of customer infrastructure from a single console — a capability Bechtle identified as directly contributing to faster response times and improved service quality.

A Practical Path to Consolidation

Paessler recommends a phased approach to monitoring consolidation rather than a full replacement project. Organizations should begin with an audit of existing tools, identifying redundancy and coverage gaps, then prioritize core network infrastructure — routers, switches, firewalls — before extending to servers, applications, cloud services, and OT environments. Platforms such as Paessler PRTG support more than 250 sensor types spanning IT protocols including SNMP and WMI, cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, and industrial protocols including OPC UA and Modbus TCP, enabling consolidation without sacrificing coverage in specialized domains.

"The case for consolidation used to be about cost and simplicity. In 2026, it is about security posture and regulatory exposure," said Jay Miller, CISO at Paessler GmbH. "When your monitoring data is scattered across 12 systems that do not share a common alerting logic or a common data model, you cannot produce the audit trail that NIS2 requires, you cannot feed the AI systems you are investing in, and you cannot see lateral movement across your infrastructure in time to stop it. Consolidation is not an IT housekeeping project. It is a security decision."

The full analysis is available at https://blog.paessler.com/from-fragmented-to-unified-why-2026-is-the-year-of-monitoring-consolidation

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts