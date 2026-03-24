Paessler's SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications Address Compliance Requirements in Regulated Industries

Independent audits provide PRTG customers with documentation needed for vendor approvals

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler GmbH, a global leader in IT and OT network monitoring, has completed its first SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 audits with no deviations or findings, and has successfully maintained its ISO 9001 certification. The certifications provide customers with independent validation of Paessler's security controls and quality management processes.

Comprehensive Security Validation

Jay Miller, CISO at Paessler GmbH

SOC 2 Type 2 measures adherence to security controls over time. Paessler's audit covered operations from April 1 through October 30, 2025. The standard is globally recognized and particularly important in North America.

ISO 27001 validates an organization's Information Security Management System (ISMS), including adherence to 92 security controls. The standard is globally recognized and particularly important in the European Union.

ISO 9001, which Paessler has maintained, demonstrates ongoing commitment to quality management processes and consistent service delivery.

Addressing Customer Requirements

The certifications address security and compliance requirements that customers increasingly face during procurement and vendor approval processes.

Regulated sectors. For IT teams in healthcare, financial services, and government, the certifications provide the security documentation that procurement and compliance departments require. ISO 27001 addresses European market requirements, while SOC 2 Type 2 covers North American standards.

Vendor approvals. Regional and departmental IT teams within larger organizations can provide corporate security teams with independent attestation of Paessler's security practices, reducing approval delays and security questionnaire workflows.

Critical infrastructure validation. The independent audits confirm Paessler's security controls for customers who rely on PRTG to monitor infrastructure where downtime affects operations, safety, or service delivery.

Procurement efficiency. The certifications pre-emptively answer security questions during vendor assessments, helping to shorten evaluation and deployment timelines.

"Our customers depend on PRTG to monitor the infrastructure that keeps their organizations running," said Jay Miller, CISO at Paessler GmbH. "When they trust us with visibility into their critical systems, we have a responsibility to demonstrate that we take security seriously. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications with no findings validates our security practices and gives customers the documentation they need for procurement and compliance."

About Paessler

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com.

SOURCE Paessler GmbH - The Monitoring Experts