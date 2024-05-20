PAGER AND AXA PARTNERS MEXICO (APM) ANNOUNCE NEW DIGITAL PARTNERSHIP TO EXPEDITE CARE NAVIGATION

Strategic Collaboration with Digital Health Platform Enhances Customer Experience and Makes Healthcare More Accessible For More Than 2 Million APM Members in Mexico

NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, Inc., a leading digital healthcare enablement and care advocacy company serving 28 million members in the United States and Latin America, and AXA Partners Mexico (APM) today announced a strategic partnership that provides new capabilities to improve the experience of APM's health assistance programs. The enhanced services are available immediately to more than two million APM beneficiaries across Mexico.

The new partnership with Pager expands and reinforces the health services offered by APM, including Ground Ambulance, Doctor at Home, and a 24-hour Medical Advice Line. With Pager's capabilities, an automated triage system leverages a blend of AI and evidence-based clinical algorithms created by clinical experts to guide APM members to the most appropriate level of care for their health needs. This care may include immediate ambulance assistance for medical emergencies, a home visit by an APM clinician, or a visit to the local emergency room. For non-urgent medical issues, Pager's secure telehealth services enable members to have immediate access to high-quality medical care without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

"We chose Pager because they share our vision of better serving our members and helping them navigate the healthcare system with the greatest speed, efficiency, and convenience possible. We also wanted to leverage the most advanced care navigation technologies and bring health assistance services into the 21st century for Mexico," said Mikael Tordjman, CEO & Country Manager for AXA Partners México. "Whether it's answering everyday health questions, arranging house calls, or quickly providing emergency services, our goal is to equip our customers with innovative solutions and help them select the best way to interact with us."

By partnering with Pager, APM can now also provide a personal medical assistant to help coordinate care needs. For example, APM members can use SMS to connect directly with their personal medical assistant to answer questions about benefits, schedule an appointment with a nearby doctor, or consult a medical professional about treatments on a secure line via chat or video—all in one connected care experience.

"Our alliance with APM demonstrates the increasing demand for hybrid care and the digitally-enabled experiences that the Pager platform offers, as well as the ability of our care navigation services to quickly and accurately guide people to the most appropriate care setting," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "As we continue to expand our presence in Latin America, we believe our partnership with APM will create a model for other healthcare organizations to follow across the region."

About Pager

Pager is a leading virtual-care, tech-enabled services platform that engages, guides and connects people to access the right care, in the right place, at the right time with a trusted, personalized "doctor-in-the-family" experience. Through its Be Well, Find Care, Get Care and Active Care solutions, Pager delivers a longitudinal and connected care experience, a single thread of navigation, access, coordination and management services that stitches together our fragmented healthcare system. Pager's comprehensive product solutions include triage, telemedicine, virtual primary care, scheduling, referrals, prescriptions, care management, care advocacy, and customer service as well as a health and wellbeing platform. Pager's tech-enabled services platform combines hi-tech artificial intelligence with hi-touch concierge services through a consumer front-end omni-channel engagement platform and a 360 enterprise back-end SaaS collaboration platform. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 28 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com.

About AXA Partners Mexico (APM)

Since 1985, APM has been providing emergency assistance services and support to its corporate customers through four business lines: Motor, Travel, Health and Home. Today, more than 5 million Mexicans benefit from APM assistance services and support when an emergency arises. APM assistance services work with a broad range of players from insurance to credit card companies to car manufacturers, airlines & financial institutions. www.axapartners.mx.

