Pager Announces Suite of Flexible Enterprise Solutions to Address Healthcare Fragmentation and Gaps in Care

Pager Guide: 24/7, omni-channel, AI-augmented nurse advice and care guidance delivered via chat, voice and video

Pager Navigate: Assisted provider search and scheduling with direct EMR integrations

Pager Care: Telemedicine visits involving local-physician priority routing and aftercare services for continuous patient support and next best actions

Pager Advocate: Whole-person, one-stop care and service concierge that provides inbound and outbound capabilities for effective consumer engagement

Pager 360: Enterprise care collaboration and communication platform for multi-disciplinary teams – ranging from physicians and specialists to advocates and customer service – to engage seamlessly with consumers across a single experience

The platform's features provide consumers with a seamless connection to care team members, while arming the team with automation, AI and tools that facilitate efficient collaboration and service delivery. This allows health plan members to access information about conditions and plan benefits, access nurse and doctor-provided care, and get follow-up services through one convenient experience.

"As payers and providers rapidly adjusted their care delivery and services to a virtual setting in response to COVID-19, it became evident that generic mobile apps and siloed solutions did not meet consumer needs for quality access to care. Pager's modular solutions enable us to address both specific pain points and cross-functional gaps that healthcare organizations struggle with," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "Conversations are the connective tissue of healthcare, and our platform unifies the fragmented healthcare ecosystem to create a seamless virtual care experience."

To learn about how Pager's solutions can meet teams' demands and improve care collaboration, visit pager.com .

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, aftercare follow-up, care advocacy, and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates, and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers, and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com .

